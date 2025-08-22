America’s Got Talent: The Chanpions Justice Crew Interviewed

Tell me about your experience on Australia’s Got Talent.

At first it was all just for fun, we just did what we loved to do which was perform on stage, and I guess the people just loved to see us doing what we do. It was unreal when we finished 1st place, all those late night rehearsals really paid off.

What made you go on AGT: The Champions?

We inspired a lot of people here in Australia with our success.. so we wanted the chance to share that inspiration with America and the world!

How has it been so far?

It’s been unreal! America is next level with production and talent, and we are just making the most of it

How are the two shows similar?

They are basically the same, except the champion series is on steroids.

How do they differ?

I’d say there’s the best of the best behind the scenes and on stage with the champion series.

What have you learned from the judges so far?

That this is a comp for the best and you’ve got to bring your A game and give it your all to impress these judges who have seen it all already

Do the judges on each show have different critiquing styles?

Not necessarily, it’s quite similar.

What’s next for you?

We are releasing our newest single – So Long, on January 11th, and just more music, writing producing etc

What is a fun fact that would surprise your fans?

There’s never been an argument within the Crew

What are you watching on TV these days?

We started watching the tv show YOU on Netflix. It’s great so far!

Anything else you want to share?

No dream is too hard to achieve, with passion comes success so keep consistent and it will become reality