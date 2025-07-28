Hallmark Plus Launches on September 10th

The Chicken Sisters – **SERIES PREMIERE** Tuesday, September 10 Created for television and executive produced by Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical, The Goldbergs), the eight-episode series is a family drama dipped in southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance. The setting is the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’families fractured and the locals taking sides. When the popular cooking competition show Ultimate Kitchen Clash comes to town, it could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled. Based on the NY Times Bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia, the series boasts an impressive cast, including Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!) as the women at the heart of the restaurant rivalry. James Kot (Virgin River), Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets), Ektor Rivera (Groundswell) and Jake Foy (Ride) round out the supporting cast. Emmy Award-winning actress Margo Martindale (Justified) lends her voice as the nearly omniscient Narrator, who serves up history and offers country fried context the way only the best town gossip can. Please note: Following the first episode, new episodes premiere every Thursday starting on September 12.