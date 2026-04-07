Will Trent Recap for 4/7/2026

Last time on ABC’s Will Trent, Amanda’s lover Casey skipped town after it was revealed she was behind her ex-husband’s murder. Will was on the hunt for his uncle Antonio and the one that may have him held captive. Ormewood and Angie dealt with a psychic who could predict murders.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Matlock.

We begin with a man running from a murderer.

Ormewood and Franklin find another dead body in a house, aka a DNA nightmare. There are several casings outside the home….and a trail of blood.

This leads to them finding a brand-new video game console and they wonder if it could be connected to the shootings.

The dynamic duo question a blind man. Ormewood thinks they are done when the guy says he is blind, but Franklin thinks he could still help and gets some details about the shooting and how the guy was scooped up. He will give more information in exchange for a sandwich….but no ham and cheese!

Caroline, Will and Amanda work on finding Adelaide, hoping it will lead to Antonio. Betty whines, Nico gets hurt while making potatoes and Will rushes them to the ER.

Angie and Seth smile while looking at their sonogram. She is given desk duty and told the doctor must see her every week.

Seth responds to a desk accident while a woman asks for Dr. Chambliss to look at her son Kevin’s eyes.

Faith tells Will he should have taken Nico to urgent care and not the ER. He fights with a vending machine while a dude in Civil War costume helps him out.

The woman talks to the doctor, saying he is having a seizure. The doctor won’t listen and she freaks out, stealing a security guard’s gun and shooting the doctor. No one leaves until her son gets help. Raise your hand if you saw that coming. All of us? Good.

Oh, Angie and Nico also fight over snacks because why not?

Ormewood and Franklin question Mac, the blind dude who is an ear-witness to the crime. However, Mac just wants to talk about his sandwich until he drives them both nuts. He then spills about Osiris, a guy who seems to be in a gang and wanted to prove himself?

Mac then reenacts what he heard, with one of the guys being killed trying to escape the trap house….and it may be about the video game.

Angie works on helping the shooting victim, while Nico calms a woman down.

All the while, Seth and Will try to calm the woman down and explaining what is wrong with Kevin. Seth’s resident tries to get Kevin’s meds, but they are out and the pharmacy is under lockdown.

Kevin’s mom threatens the woman who is freaking out.

Will continues to calm Mama Kevin, aka Nakia down.

Faith is with the SWAT team, who asks Will to talk to Nakia. She agrees to let them bring in the meds Kevin needs, but no funny stuff.

Will helps a little boy leave with his stuffed sloth and it is a sweet moment in the middle of a scary moment. Nico helps with the other kids.

Some dudes cosplaying as Civil War dudes try to get their swivel gun working. Angie tells them to put it away.

Nakia takes the security guard outside and shoots his gun. Everyone freaks out.

Ormewood and Franklin have Max help them look into the system to figure out who owns it and it is none other than Kevin, the one in the hospital…..Osiris is also at the hospital.

Who wants to bet Osiris is not a dude, but his mother….or someone posing as his mother?

Franklin and Ormewood rush to the hospital to explain the situation…..and order pizza? Didn’t this happen on Psych?

As Seth and his resident go to check on other patients, Nakia says she wanted someone to listen about her son. She is also a veteran who got hurt, leading to addiction issues. She also talks about how Kevin is a good kid who wants to be an engineer.

Things were getting so bad she had to sell all their things, including his video games. Will infers that he went back to get them, leading to him being shot. He promises to keep Kevin safe.

The hostage situation becomes a pizza party, with Angie finding a note in her special pizza, saying Kevin’s shooter is in the room with them. Will and Seth continue to check on Kevin and talk to Nakia about who bought the gaming system….so they can find said shooter.

Kevin has a seizure, freaking Nakia out. He is also bleeding out and must go to the ER.

The Civil War dudes still plan a heroic rescue……and end up saving the day by allowing the SWAT team to storm in and Nakia to get arrested, with Will promising to keep Kevin safe.

Maybe not, because everything is in total chaos now?

Ormewood and Angie find a dead nurse….and realize the orderly with Will and Seth is none other than Osiris. Will realizes it in the elevator, as does Seth….as they are both held at knifepoint.

Will goes all Jerry Springer on Osiris’s ass with Seth holding him down and Ormewood jumping in as the door opens and joining in the fight.

Somehow, Will gets tossed out on the next floor and calls for help, only to get back on the elevator and continue to fight.

The whole time, Kevin is probably like….’um, fellas? I am dying here!’

Finally, they get to the eighth floor, Seth rushes Kevin to get help and Will and Ormewood arrest and knock out Osiris…..only to collapse on the elevator floor and fight over who pushes the button.

Shouldn’t they, like, make sure Osiris is really knocked out before channeling their inner kindergartener wanting naptime?

First cancer, now this. It is official, Ormewood hates hospitals. He hugs Faith and they go to dinner with Franklin, who is busted for stealing on of Faith’s drinks. They ask Will to join, but he has plans.

Will tells Nakia Kevin will be okay. She says she did what she had to do for her baby.

Seth and Angie cuddle in bed and reflect on the day.

Will and Nico make dinner together and he says that he threw away the knife that hurt them because he can’t see someone he loves get hurt. Nico loves this and so does Betty, so they celebrate by going for a walk.

Will gets a call from Adelaide, who taunts him about Antonio…..and says she is coming to him. However, he better be good or Antonio will die!

Will Adelaide kill Antonio? Is Will going to be a good boy? Are Betty and Nico going to return from the walk still BFFs? Will Ormewood still hate hospitals? Is Franklin going to replace Faith’s drink?

Find out next week on Will Trent!