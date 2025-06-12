GOAT Cast Announced

NEW YORK—May 1, 2023—Grab your roses, tiki torches, dancing shoes, passports, wigs, and whisks, and ready your game face, because the search for the “greatest reality show contestant” of all time is on! Today, Amazon Freevee announced the series greenlight, host, and celebrity cast for a hilarious new reality competition series called The GOAT. The show will feature some of the buzziest names from the last 25 years of reality television, who will take up residence in GOAT Manor, where they will face a series of mental, physical, and social challenges. Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America’s respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title. Comedian Daniel Tosh (Tosh.0) is confirmed to host the series. The series started production last month in Atlanta.

The celebrity cast is:

Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise)

Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars)

Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

CJ Franco (FBoy Island)

Wendell Holland (Survivor)

Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge)

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match)

Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

The GOAT is executive produced by Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island, Midnight Mass, Pooch Perfect), Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island, Pooch Perfect), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Jury Duty), Michael Friedman (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, The Hills, The Bachelorfranchise), Howard T. Owens (Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Isabel San Vargas (Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Ben Silverman (The Office, Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Audrey Smith (FBoy Island), Daniel Tosh, and Matthew M. Welty (Pooch Perfect). Dixon also serves as showrunner. Michael Shea directs. The GOAT is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.

