Expedition Unknown: New Season Information

With a passion for the unexplained and a thirst for adventure, Josh Gates has spent his career traversing the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, he faces his most daring expeditions yet, from searching for the only large U.S. commercial airliner to vanish off the face of the earth to a quest across Africa to unearth the many missing links between modern man and our earliest ancestors. The brand-new season of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN, from Ping Pong Productions, premieres Wednesday, February 5 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Beginning on February 12th, right out of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN, viewers can tune-in to the all-new series EXPEDITION X starring Josh Gates, Phil Torres and Jessica Chobot. Following the investigations, Josh digs in deeper on EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: AFTER THE HUNT.

In an epic, two-hour season premiere, Gates travels to the D-Day battlefields and the beaches of Normandy where he joins investigators making history-changing discoveries about the Longest Day. Josh explores alongside military historians using cutting edge technology to uncover shocking secrets about the invasion, including a never-before-discovered complex of Nazi bunkers as well as an unexploded bomb frozen in time in the waters off Normandy’s coast. Josh’s in-depth investigation reveals forgotten mysteries surrounding the most important battle in modern history.

Throughout the season, Gates takes viewers on thrilling global adventures including a trek across the U.K. in the footsteps of a Celtic warrior queen and a journey to the islands of the Seychelles to decipher a cryptic code that may lead to lost pirate treasure. Finally, in a two-part season finale, Josh will sail in to the enigma that is the Bermuda Triangle on a dangerous voyage of discovery.

Following EXPEDITION UNKNOWN, audiences can continue their search for adventure with Josh, as Gates introduces scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures, and astonishing extraterrestrial phenomena in the brand-new series, EXPEDITION X. Whether trekking through the remote jungles of Cambodia in search of a legendary ape-man or exploring the secrets of the world’s largest cave system right here in the United States, the EXPEDITION X team is taking viewers to the stranger side of the unknown.

