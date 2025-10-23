DIE HART Premieres Tomorrow On Quibi

DIE HART, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Starring:

Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Cast:

Jean Reno, Josh Hartnett

Created by:

Tripper Clancy (“Stuber”) and Derek Kolstad

Director:

Eric Appel (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Teleplay by:

Tripper Clancy

Story by:

Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad

Executive Producer:

Kevin Hart

Producers:

Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley

# of Episodes:

10

Launch Date:

July 20, 2020, with new chapters every weekday until July 29

Season Finale:

July 29, 2020

Genre:

Action Comedy