Destination X: Meet Jonah Everts

What made you decide to go on Destination X?

I love traveling and games, so it just seemed like the perfect intersection of my interests. It was such an exciting opportunity, there was no way I was going to turn it down.

What were the biggest challenges? Learning how to navigate the social and psychological warfare of the game was by far the hardest part. I’m not really built for that, and I struggled to find my place in the game. I didn’t want to backstab or deceive anyone, and it was difficult to figure out what my path was as someone who was playing honestly.

Tell me about working with the other contestants. What was the experience like? Everyone was so lovely and funny and honestly I became friends with a lot of them. I’m still in touch with a lot of them and we got to know each other really well in the long hours on the bus.

Was there someone that you wanted to get to know better or work with more? I wish I had gotten to know Rachel more, we’re tight now and I trust her a lot, I think that if I’d stayed in the game longer we might have ended up working together. She’s a really sweet and amazing person.

What would you have done differently? I don’t think I would have done anything differently. I’m really proud of how I played the game and stayed true to myself. I don’t think I could have done anything differently, if I’m not authentic people can see right through me.

What was the biggest standout moment of the experience? Taking the goggles off in the mountains was just incredible. It was like something out of a dream, just an amazing view. It was like, this is what I’m here for, this is why I wanted to come on this show. I’ll never forget it.

Do you plan on keeping in touch with your fellow contestants? Absolutely! I still talk to them often. We text each other as the episodes are coming out.

Tell me about working with Jeffery Dean Morgan. Jeffery is just so cool. Just the chillest, nicest guy and it was amazing getting to talk to him. We got to chat when I got off the bus and that was a highlight of the experience for me.

What’s next? For me, I’m working on becoming an author. I’m trying to get published and I’m currently querying literary agents. Fingers crossed that being on this show leads to some opportunities.

What’s something you wanted people to learn about you while on the show that they didn’t see? I’m an adventurer at heart. I love going to new places and meeting people and experiencing cultures. I wish I’d been able to see Rome or explore a city or something. It’s one of my great passions in life.

This was an amazing experience, and I am so grateful for it. I'm so lucky I got to do this, and I wouldn't change a thing about it.