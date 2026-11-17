Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/17/2026

This is semifinals night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the remaining six stars will dance!

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business.

Round 1:

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Jive

Song: Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley

Sammi: It is a nice way to begin the show and he has decent footwork, albeit a bit slow. That being said, it is easy to see how much he has improved since day one.

Bruno: He is always bursting with excitement, but lost the timing.

Carrie Ann: They are fun to watch but they need to enjoy the moment more.

Derek: He seemed to be really enjoying the dance. He is a jive.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: We Found Love by Rihanna and Calvin Harris

Sammi: This is his dance. He’s had fantastic dances before, but this one is next level between the fire, the passion and the determination. No notes.

Carrie Ann: It was the paso doble of the season.

Derek: He commanded the stage with fire and authority.

Bruno: They were at the peak of their form.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Samba

Song: Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone

Sammi: She can shake it like nobody’s business. It looks like she is having the time of her life out there and that she is putting her all into the performance….and she killed that choreography.

Derek: It was beautifully satisfying to watch in terms of a samba.

Bruno: It was a slow samba but done in a way a pro would find hard.

Carrie Ann: She annunciated the dance as an artist.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Kryptonite by 3 Doors Down

Sammi: My jaw is on the floor the entire time……that is the best quickstep in the history of the show, bar none. I don’t even have words to describe it….it was THAT good.

Bruno: Solid as a rock, no kryptonite can stop this Superman…..but watch the frame.

Carrie Ann: Watch the momentum.

Derek: He actually is Superman!

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Salsa

Song: Bemba Colora by Celia Cruz

Sammi: That split in the beginning was so impressive. The flips are incredible and those bends and moves? Mesmerizing…..I said from day one she was one to watch and she is proving me correct.

Carrie Ann: She lit up the ballroom.

Derek: That was a statement saying ‘I am in it to win it!’

Bruno: Sal-sational!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Waltz

Song: Open Arms by Journey

Sammi: WOW….what a way to end this round. This shows her growth as a dancer and how she is truly the most improved dancer and what the show is all about…..win or lose, she is the people’s champion.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: This is all within her and she was able to tell a story.

Carrie Ann: She can tell a story and make us all believe we can.

Scores: 9-9-9=27/40

Round 2:

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Dance, Dance by Fallout Boy

Sammi: What a fun dance! He is just making tonight all about having fun and making the dances as good as possible. He is such a joy to watch.

Bruno: He turned into flash and appreciates his effort.

Carrie Ann: She hugs him and tells him to keep being him.

Derek: It was a competent quickstep.

Score: 8-8-8=24/30—-48 total

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse

Sammi: This song always reminds me of my brother’s wedding since it was the bouquet toss song. As for the dance, it is such a perfect way to showcase his Glee moment and his talent all in one beautiful package….and a perfect tribute to Naya Rivera.

Carrie Ann: She is speechless since it was so brilliant.

Derek: That is how you quickstep into the finals.

Bruno: It was out of this world!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!! PERFECT SCORE TOTAL!!!!

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Shrike by Hozier

Sammi: Her grace and beauty shined through in this dance as well as her talent. Lovely.

Derek: She is magic.

Bruno: This dance hits her like haute couture.

Carrie Ann: There was a bit of a neck strain, but otherwise beautiful.

Score: 9-10-10=29/30 and 59/60

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive

Song: Footloose by Kenny Loggins

Sammi: He keeps impressing me more and more. I never have the words to describe his dancing, but tonight he is bringing it to the next level to infinity and beyond. Those straddle/toe touch jumps had me screaming because they were so good.

Bruno: A star is born!!

Carrie Ann: She is on her feet cheering for them.

Derek: It is just incredible.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!!! 56/60

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Sammi: That is once sexy, sassy dance…..it is a unique version of the Viennese waltz, but so Amber!

Carrie Ann: She earned the right to dance in the finale.

Derek: It was so sultry, sensual and exquisite.

Bruno: It was spicy and thrilling.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!! PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: I Like It Like That by Pete Rodriguez

Sammi: What a way to end the night. Sassy, spicy, sexy…..filled with tons of dance content to make Taylor Swift proud. LOVED every moment!

Derek: He loves the joy of their partnership.

Bruno: It was saucy and he loved it!

Carrie Ann: Perfection.

Scores: 10-9-9=28/30 and 55 total.

RESULTS! Connor and Rylee, Amber and Pasha, Tatyana and Jan and Maura and Mark are all in the finale.

The maybe bottom two is Ezra and Daniella and Harry and Jenna with Harry and Jenna going home!!!

FINALE next week, stay tuned!