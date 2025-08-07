Big Brother 26 Recap for 7/24/2024: Who Won POV?

We are in the fourth episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS. The house is already facing tension with three people on the block—Kenney, Kimo and Lisa—and HOH Angela fighting with Matt.

Angela says Kenney is her target because she feels like he is the best competitor but thinks Matt should be on his best behavior because he isn’t off the hook yet.

Kimo is upset over this, while Kenney wonders why he was put on the block. Lisa is also confused since she thought she and Angela had a good connection thus far.

It is game ON with Kimo determined to do everything in his power to win the Power of Veto and stake his claim in the house.

Angela tries to talk to Lisa, but Lisa isn’t buying what she is selling. She decides to take everything with a grain of salt.

Everyone is hugging Angela, who appreciates the support. She is upset Matt didn’t hug her because she didn’t even put him on the block. She is very insulted that he is just sitting and eating his food, so she complains to her alliance about it. Chelsie thinks she needs to take a chill pill.

Angela goes on a Diary Room rant about Matt calling him shady and saying that he better watch out.

Makensy and Matt flirt while in bed. He thinks there is a vibe and she seems to feel something as well.

Makensy and Matt are also close with Leah, which makes me wonder if there is an alliance forming. Leah isn’t impressed with the showmance but wants allies in the house.

Makensy shares her secret power with her newly formed alliance (America’s Veto) which thrills them because they think this can put things in a whole new direction.

Chelsie, Cedric, Joseph and T’Kor also have an alliance and want to get in Angela’s good graces. They also decide to add Kimo into their group, as well as Cam and Quinn. They call themselves The Collective.

Cam is also in alliance with Matt and Tucker. He thinks he has all his bases covered.

Quinn seems to have a final two with Angela and says he would be an idiot to mess things up.

Angela seems to be watching footage in the HOH room (how?) and has all this anger toward Matt, calling him Casanova Crazy Eyes and wants to set him straight.

Angela meets with Joseph and Quinn, who tell her she is in The Collective. She acts nice to their faces, but thinks it is fake and isn’t buying what they are saying. She feels like things are out of control and refuses to go down without a fight.

Angela has some sort of meltdown where she yells at Matt, Joseph, Quinn , Makensy and pretty much anyone who crosses her path. She accuses them of playing her, threatening her and gives some threats of her own. Everyone is very confused is upset, especially Matt, who has NO idea what is going on.

Leah is scared and compares her to Mommy Dearest.

Matt tries to talk to her and get her to calm down, but Angela keeps screaming at him, even calling him ugly on the inside. She says she wants to talk to anyone else but him in the house because he supposedly threatened her.

Poor Matt is still confused and has no idea what is happening. Angela says Matt’s mother will see him as a disrespectful brat and she is done with him. He thinks that he will go up depending on the POV win.

Angela keeps screaming and ranting to Matt….with everyone remaining super confused and scared. Joseph doesn’t even want to work with her anymore, while Makensy is in tears because Angela directed some anger toward her. T’Kor is confused since she has no clue how all the beef began or what caused it.

Angela’s meltdown is the talk of the house. Chelsie and Cedric discuss it and wonder what will happen next.

Angela announces it is time to choose POV players. Cedric and Chelsie are not eligible due to their downgrade.

Angela picks Joseph and Lisa to play. Lisa chooses Brooklyn. She knows Matt wants to play, but wants to increase her own chances of winning to get herself off the block.

Brooklyn talks to Matt and calms him down. He is more upset that his mother is watching this than the fact that Angela yelled at him. Kenney also tries to calm him down, along with Rubina. Matt tearfully says he will continue to solider on and make his mom proud.

The POV comp has them do a word game in twelve minutes. The one who correctly spells the longest word in the shortest amount of time wins….but Ainsley hid some delete card to throw a wrench in the game. The cards can be used to delete letters.

Lisa wins, much to her delight and the disappointment of Matt, who knows he is most likely to end up on the block. He talks to Makensy, who says they will figure something out.

Lisa is off the block, Matt is on and we find out who gets evicted tomorrow night. Stay tuned!

ICYMI:

Beginning Thursday, July 25 , the BIG BROTHER Wednesday and Thursday (original) editions will move to 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT. The Sunday (original) editions will remain at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 16 , LET’S MAKE A DEAL PRIMETIME SPECIALS (originals) will move to 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT, LINGO (originals) will air at 9:00-10:00 PM. BLUE BLOODS encore episodes will remain at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT.