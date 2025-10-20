Critics Choice Real TV 2020 Winners Announced

Earlier today, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes announced the winners of the second annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there was no in person ceremony, but the winners were able to virtually give speeches and thank their fans.

WINNERS FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Competition Series

LEGO Masters (Fox)
Making It (NBC)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)

Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Idol (ABC)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
La Voz (Telemundo)
Songland (NBC)
**The Voice (NBC)

Unstructured Series

**Cheer (Netflix)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Intervention (A&E)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)
We’re Here (HBO)

Structured Series

Encore! (Disney+)
Prop Culture (Disney+)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
**The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Business Show

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
The Profit (CNBC)
**Shark Tank (ABC)
T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)
Undercover Boss (CBS)

Sports Show

Blackballed (Quibi)
Cheer (Netflix)
Last Chance U (Netflix)
**The Last Dance (ESPN)
Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Crime/Justice Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
The Innocence Files (Netflix)
**Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Pharmacist (Netflix)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Ongoing Documentary Series

Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix)
The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth (Showtime)
**Frontline (PBS)
Last Chance U (Netflix)
POV (PBS)

Limited Documentary Series

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)
Cheer (Netflix)
**Hillary (Hulu)
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
Trial by Media (Netflix)
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez (Netflix)

Short Form Series

**Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple)
Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
The Impossible Row (Discovery)
While Black with MK Asante (Snap)

Live Show

**Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Build (Yahoo)
Live PD (A&E)
Talking Dead (AMC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Interactive Show

Chasing the Cure (TNT)
Enamorándonos (Univision)
Talking Dead (AMC)
**Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Culinary Show – TIE

**Chopped (Food Network)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
**Top Chef (Bravo)
Tournament of Champions (Food Network)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

Game Show

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)
Brain Games (National Geographic)
Cash Cab (Bravo)
**Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC)
Mental Samurai (Fox)

Travel/Adventure Series

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Extinct or Alive (Animal Planet)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
**Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Animal/Nature Show

Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo WILD)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)
Serengeti (Discovery)
**Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America)

Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Making the Cut (Amazon)
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
Project Runway (Bravo)
**Queer Eye (Netflix)

Relationship Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
Are You the One? (MTV)
Black Love (OWN)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
**Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

**A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Home (Apple TV+)
Home Town (HGTV)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Making the Cut (Amazon)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
**Queer Eye (Netflix)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet)

Female Star of The Year

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Dr. Orna Guralnik – Couples Therapy (Showtime)
**Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Gwyneth Paltrow – The Goop Lab (Netflix)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Monica Aldama – Cheer (Netflix)

Male Star of The Year

**Jerry Harris – Cheer (Netflix)
The Fab Five – Queer Eye (Netflix)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart: What the Fit (YouTube Originals)

Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney +)
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler – Making It (NBC)
Jeff Probst – Survivor (CBS)
**Alex Trebek – Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution)

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV PEER-VOTED AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Programming By A Network Or Streaming Platform

A+E Networks
HBO
National Geographic
**Netflix
PBS
TLC

Outstanding Achievement In Nonfiction Production

Anvil 1893 Entertainment
Big Fish Entertainment
Florentine Films
Kinetic Content
**Raw TV
Smart Dog Media

WINNERS BY PROGRAM FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV) – 1
Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple) – 1
Short Form Series
Chasing the Cure (TNT) – 1
Live Show
Cheer (Netflix) – 2
Unstructured Series
Male Star of The Year
Chopped (Food Network) – 1
Culinary Show
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – 1
Female Star of The Year
Frontline (PBS) – 1
Ongoing Documentary Series
Hillary (Hulu) – 1
Limited Documentary Series
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Netflix) – 1
Crime/Justice Series
Jeopardy! (CBS Television Distribution) – 1
Show Host
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) – 1
Game Show
Love Is Blind (Netflix) – 1
Relationship Show
Queer Eye (Netflix) – 2
Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – 1
Competition Series
Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America) – 1
Animal/Nature Series
Shark Tank (ABC) – 1
Business Series
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – 1
Travel/Adventure Series
The Last Dance (ESPN) – 1
Sports Show
The Voice (NBC) – 1
Competition Series: Talent/Variety
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+) – 1
Structured Series
Top Chef (Bravo) – 1
Culinary Show
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) – 1
Interactive Show

WINNERS BY NETWORK FOR THE SECOND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE
REAL TV AWARDS

Netflix – 8
ABC – 2
Bravo – 2
Apple TV – 1
BBC America – 1
CBS Television Distribution – 1
Disney+ – 1
ESPN – 1
Food Network – 1
HGTV – 1
Hulu – 1
NBC – 1
PBS – 1
TLC – 1
TNT – 1
VH1 – 1

 

*