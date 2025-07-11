Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
Originally posted on September 27, 2024 @ 8:45 pm
Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners
Winners of the Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST DIRECTOR
Davis Guggenheim – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Mstyslav Chernov – 20 Days in Mariupol
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Tim Cragg – The Deepest Breath
BEST EDITING
Michael Harte – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST SCORE
Jon Batiste – American Symphony
BEST NARRATION
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Written and Performed by Michael J. Fox
BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY
Being Mary Tyler Moore
BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY
JFK: One Day in America
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
American Symphony
BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY
20 Days in Mariupol
BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY
Secrets of the Elephants
BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
The Deepest Breath
BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY – TIE
Lennon: Murder Without a Trial
Telemarketers
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
The Last Repair Shop
About the Critics Choice Awards
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 14, 2024 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA, and will be broadcast live on The CW.