Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2023 Winners

Winners of the Eighth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST DIRECTOR

Davis Guggenheim – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Mstyslav Chernov – 20 Days in Mariupol

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tim Cragg – The Deepest Breath

BEST EDITING

Michael Harte – Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST SCORE

Jon Batiste – American Symphony

BEST NARRATION

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Written and Performed by Michael J. Fox

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Being Mary Tyler Moore

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

JFK: One Day in America

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

American Symphony

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

20 Days in Mariupol

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Secrets of the Elephants

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Deepest Breath

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY – TIE

Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

Telemarketers

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Last Repair Shop

