Celebrity Spotlight: Bobby Dee

Bobby Dee is the man who is partnered with one the biggest music moguls of all time: SNOOP DOGG! The two of them are good friends and have rejoiced in their success, friendship and making their business the best it can be with every project.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Bobby revealed that the dynamic duo started their company about a year and a half ago. Snoop was ready to move on from his previous work and onto bigger and better things. He recruited Bobby to help him, allowing them to form their agency and an incredible bond along the way. He admits there were some hiccups along the way, but overall, it has been a wonderful experience. Their biggest goal is to unify people of different backgrounds and showcase their music in various festivals. As of press time, they plan on doing festivals with Morrisey, eighties alternative music and one focusing on R&B music. They also want to make it a safe place for everyone to attend, which is just as, if not more important to them.

So what is the biggest lesson Bobby learned from Snoop? The answer is simple, never give up. The two of them work in a business where they get a lot of nos and rejection, so it can be easy to get discouraged. However, Snoop taught Bobby that giving up is not an option. He also reminded him to stand up for and always be true to himself, something that Bobby takes to heart. He added that he also is inspired by Snoop’s strong work ethic and humble heart. He loves the charity work Snoop does and how he is always willing to help others.

Bobby and Snoop will continue to be successful due to their amazing work ethic and incredible hearts. I look forward to seeing what they do in the future.