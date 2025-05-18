Celebrity Spotlight: AZITA GHANIZADA

How would you describe your role on Suits LA ?

In this first season, Rosalyn fills the role of being a no nonsense, strong yet kind presence at Black and Associates after we were unceremoniously cut out of the merger and Ted‘s life unravels a bit

How do you relate to your character?

It’s interesting. Rosalyn was going through certain things at a time when I was also going through similar things. Ted’s dad had died. She had to help him unpack that burden and at the same time my dad had just died a few weeks before filming. So we both were launched into the show from a center of grief, but still needing to get things done no matter what. We both operate from a center of compassion and grace, but also a real strength and fire. I think Rosalyn and I are both someone who’s not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get in the middle of what needs to be done. Neither of us are afraid of confrontation, and at time will put others comfort ahead of our own.

What was it like working with such a great crew?

I will never get over how lucky we all are to be here in Los Angeles with this LA local crew all of these wonderful actors make the day’s incredibly pleasant. I will say that what I witnessed was an incredibly efficient and talented group that chose to be kind to each other and be grateful for the days , even at times the hours were really long! That’s important, you have to be surrounded with great people to make a good product, but also to get through a production schedule.

What were some challenges of working on the project?

Character wise, more is revealed at the end of the season for Rosalyn, that I didn’t know. So once I read the finale, it allowed me to connect the dots to her others scenes in previous episodes and be more clear as to why she chose to do things the way that she did. And then personally, starting this project while in a state of grief was hard.

Everything is exactly as it should be, and I am very aware of that and incredibly grateful! But it would have been nice to be a little bit more embodied from the start. But life be life’in and we can only go for the ride.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on the show?

I really loved being with all of the female cast, of course I love the guys, and they’re wonderful! But I really only worked with Stephen and Troy Winbush a little. I got a lot of time with the girls and they’re really fantastic women and that always feels nice to feel like you have a strong support system amongst your female cast

What else are you working on?

Healing getting back to baseline, speaking at a leadership summit, writing a short story for a nonprofit book and then hosting an event for the community work that I do. It’s busy!

Tell me a fun fact about yourself

oh wow, fun fact about myself! I was forbidden to participate in the performing arts in any afterschool capacity as a young adult, couldn’t be on stage with boys in that way. But TV taught me everything about American culture & in some ways I was obsessed, brought to fight my way onto TV.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Shrinking, Nobody Wants This, Adolescence and The Pitt, Running Point were all terrific this last year! I also really loved watching Pamela Anderson‘s specials both on Hulu and Netflix. She’s such a goddess, and it felt so wholesome to watch her in the beautiful life she’s built!