CBS Announces New Year’s Eve Special

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH adds Parker McCollum to the performance lineup, ringing in the New Year live from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Parker McCollum will take the stage to perform his biggest hits, with special appearances by Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack. McCollum joins previously announced performers Keith Urban, also hosting the night’s festivities with ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll. The five-hour entertainment special will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CT. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

“This past year has been one for the books and it’s all because of the incredible country music fans. I’m excited to be a part of NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH to kick in the doors on 2025 with all the fans who have carried me through the year,” commented Parker McCollum. “Can’t wait to party with y’all!”

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.