Bravo to Air The Real Housewives of London

BRAVO ACQUIRES HAYU ORIGINAL “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF LONDON” SEASON ONE

Premiering Tuesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and Next Day on Peacock

Bravo acquires Hayu original “The Real Housewives of London” season one. The special presentation kicks off Tuesday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET /PT on Bravo, shifting to 8 p.m. ET /PT on Tuesday, August 4 with back-to-back episodes. All season one. The special presentation kicks offon Bravo, shifting towith back-to-back episodes. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The series originally premiered on Hayu in 2025. Season two has recently wrapped filming and will premiere on Hayu later this year.

For a sneak peek, please click HERE .

For key art and cast photos, please click HERE .

COMING UP THIS SEASON…

The Real Housewives of London introduces six glamorous, stylish and bold women who are making their mark across the capital’s most prestigious postcodes. From Belgravia to Chelsea, these women balance ambition, family and fierce friendships – all while living life at full volume. Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re navigating life, legacy and loyalty in a city where wealth whispers and grudges roar. With big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple – but it’s always captivating. London’s calling…and this group always answers.

MEET THE CAST:

Juliet Angus – Back in London with a bang, and a bust sculpture to prove it, Juliet Angus is living life on her own terms. Between launching her jewelry brand and celebrating 20 – Back in London with a bang, and a bust sculpture to prove it, Juliet Angus is living life on her own terms. Between launching her jewelry brand and celebrating 20 years with her husband, Gregor, she’s got plenty to toast to…but fractured alliances threaten her hard-won confidence and leave her wondering who to trust. As she juggles being a mother and entrepreneur, Juliet struggles to rise above the drama especially when everyone keeps pulling her back into it.

Amanda Cronin – With her skincare line booming and a £20 million designer abode to match, Amanda is reclaiming her narrative and opening herself up to the possibility of a new romance. But her past with Juliet Angus won’t stay buried and her biting comebacks and brutal honesty aren’t winning everyone over. From therapy breakthroughs to blowout fights, Amanda is learning to navigate vulnerability without losing her edge. But as accusations fly and old friends become new enemies, will she finally find peace or just more people to block?

Karen Loderick-Peace – As her children fly the nest, Karen returns to London to finally pursue her dream of launching her own fashion label, Becuz. But reestablishing herself in the city’s social scene proves challenging – with whispered rumors, shifting alliances, and loyalty constantly under scrutiny. Peace is hard to find when you’re caught between clashing Housewives in a group that questions your every move. After experiencing a profound personal loss, Karen leans on her family for strength and begins to see clearly who’s truly in her corner. With her status under pressure and her vulnerability often misunderstood, Karen is learning that sometimes, the only way to get clarity is to stir the pot.

Juliet Mayhew – As her singing career makes a bold return and her business ventures expand, Juliet Mayhew finds herself at the center of the group’s gossip – and not always in a good way. Accusations of insincerity and social climbing swirl around her, but Juliet refuses to stay silent. With her friendships under fire and her authenticity questioned, Juliet leans on Nessie for support and sets her sights on a drama-free reinvention. But when old wounds are reopened, she’s forced to ask: can you really start fresh when everyone else is still stuck in the past?

Panthea Parker – With her sights set on redefining what it means to be a modern mother, Panthea mixes Persian hospitality with party-girl unpredictability. She’s trying to keep the peace, but her sharp tongue and unapologetic opinions keep her squarely in the line of fire. Accused of taking pleasure in spilling the tea, Panthea hits back with biting wit and some unabashed home truths. But with friendships on thin ice and a big birthday bash looming, she’s ready to show London who’s really in charge.

Nessie Welschinger – As her children’s cookbook climbs the charts and her events become can’t-miss affairs, Nessie is embracing her role as the group’s unshakeable heart. But playing peacemaker isn’t easy when everyone’s at war and this season, even she finds herself drawn into the drama. With health, heritage, integrity and honesty on her mind, Nessie’s learning that even the most graceful woman has her limits… and sometimes you’ve got to raise your voice to be heard.

“The Real Housewives of London” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio UK Productions (UTAS UK Productions), a division of Universal Studio Group, for Hayu. “The Real Housewives” format is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network features a diverse slate of signature programming, including Emmy Award-winning “Top Chef”; fan favorites “The Valley,” “Married to Medicine,” “Summer House,” “Southern Charm”; the highly popular “The Real Housewives” franchise; Emmy-nominated “Vanderpump Rules”; and the “Below Deck” franchise. New episodes of all Bravo series are available to stream next day on Peacock. Bravo is fueled by its passionate fans, whose devotion and conversation extend the impact of its shows far beyond the screen, including BravoCon, the ultimate fan experience that brings the talent and superfans together to celebrate the Bravo universe.

ABOUT HAYU

From NBCUniversal, Hayu is the first all-reality subscription video-on-demand streaming service of its kind – offering every episode and every season of a broad selection of reality TV franchises, all in one place.

As the home of reality TV, Hayu features over 350 shows and 10,000 episodes, available to download and watch on the go – completely ad-free. The majority of shows stream on the service the same day as the USA – including hit, global franchises The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules, alongside fan-favourite shows such as Summer House and Southern Charm.

Hayu is available in 45 markets including: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the UK on a full array of devices (mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles) at www.Hayu.com.