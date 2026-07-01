Village People Cop Victor Willis Passes Away at 74

Sad news for the music business today. Victor Willis, best known for being a part of The Village People, has died, He was 74 years old.

“We are profoundly sad to announce the death of Victor Willis, lead singer of Village People. Victor passed on Monday June 30, 2026 of a short but aggressive illness. Privacy is requested,” a statement posted on the Village People official Facebook page read.

Victor was responsible for writing hits such as YMCA, In the Navy and Macho Man. In addition, he was in the original Broadway productions of The Wiz and appeared on American Bandstand early in his career. However, he will never be forgotten as the band’s cop.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.