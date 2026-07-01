Big Brother 28 Has Time Trip Theme

BIG BROTHER unveils “BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” as the season 28 theme, turning time into the ultimate twist. Houseguests will enter a world where rooms, relics and competitions transport them across moments in time, while early twists shake up the game from the start. Inspired by decades like the ’80s and Y2K, new powers and challenges can disrupt strategy and alliances. The season kicks off with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Host Julie Chen Moonves returns to guide viewers through a season where history is rewritten and anything is possible.

This 28th season marks a milestone as BIG BROTHER becomes the first primetime series to reach 1,000 original episodes. Fans can expect exclusive inside-the-house footage, behind-the-scenes access, extended interviews and surprise visits from past BB favorites when BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED returns Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

“BIG BROTHER: Time Trip” House Highlights:

Time-Bending Entryway: Houseguests are greeted by a striking faux neon sign and a dizzying array of clocks, immediately setting the tone: time is fractured, unpredictable and constantly in motion.

Living Room of Eras: 17-foot gothic windows glow against oxblood stone walls, blending classic and industrial design alongside relics from across history, from a triceratops skull to royal crown jewels – a reminder that anything from any era could shape the game.

Nostalgic Trophies: A 1940s jukebox and an ’80s transparent phone highlight a surreal mix of decades, celebrating nostalgia as past, present and future collide inside the BB house.

Relic Lab Hallway: The iconic time laser returns alongside quirky failed inventions including a pogo stick, keytar and more, all displayed as relics of past experiments.

Clockwork Bathroom: Gears and intricate mechanical details surround Houseguests, while sub-atomic-inspired lighting fixtures create a visually stunning otherworldly atmosphere.

The Artifact Bedroom: Housing five Houseguests, this artifact-filled room features two mysterious doorways – one to the past, one to the future.

Futuristic Sleep Pods Room: A sleek retreat with pod beds, organic ladders and nebula visuals offers a calm, futuristic escape from the chaos of the game.

Upstairs Lounge: Vintage tech lines the shelves. Massive arched windows overlooking the living room make it a prime vantage point for eavesdropping, while the custom-built sofa is perfectly suited for both strategizing and showmancing.

Time-Lapse Gym: Walls wrapped in time-lapse photography create the illusion of motion and progression, energizing Houseguests as they work out and reset.

Clock Tower Feature: Tying the entire house together, a dramatic clock tower crowns the space, a symbolic reminder that in this game, time is always ticking … but never predictable.