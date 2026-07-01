TV News

Michael Weatherly Returns to NCIS

Sammi Turano

Michael Weatherly Returns to NCIS

Photo credit: Jason Bell / Paramount

Click Here to See the Announcement on Instagram

  • Michael Weatherly will reprise his role of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo in a season-long arc reuniting him with the NCIS team for the 2026-2027 season.

  • He was previously a main cast member on NCIS for 13 seasons, appearing in over 300 episodes, and recently reprised the character in the Paramount+ universe expansion series NCIS: TONY & ZIVA.

  • NCIS recently celebrated its 500thepisode and is currently the longest-running primetime drama on CBS and the #1 TV franchise globally.

  • NCIS also stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law and Gary Cole.

  • NCIS season 24 executive producers: Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, Christopher J. Waild, Mark R. Schilz, José Clemente Hernandez, Avery C. Drewe, Marco Schnabel and Donald P. Bellisario.

  • NCIS is produced by CBS Studios.

  • Season 24 of NCIS will air Tuesdays at 8:00 PM, ET/PT this fall on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

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