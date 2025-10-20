Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Renewed for Season Three

CULVER CITY, California – February 13, 2025 – Today, Prime Video confirmed Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is in pre-production and will begin filming this spring in the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. Additionally, we are announcing three directors, two returning and one new, Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz will be a part of this season. The globally successful series, which has attracted over 170 million viewers worldwide, continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powercontinues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

Charlotte Brändström, who served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in Seasons One and Two, returns as executive producer and director for the third season. She is joined by returning director Sanaa Hamri, who helmed several episodes in season two, and veteran director Stefan Schwartz, marking his first involvement with the series. Each director will oversee multiple episodes in the upcoming season.

Brändström’s extensive directing credits includeShōgun (FX), Scarpetta (Prime Video), The Outsider(HBO), The Witcher (Netflix), and The Man in the High Castle (Prime Video). Hamri, an acclaimed director known for her work on The Wheel of Time(Prime Video) and Empire (Fox), brings extensive experience spanning television, music videos, and feature films, having recently directed The Bondsman (Prime Video) pilot while continuing her creative relationship with Amazon MGM Studios through an overall deal. Schwartz, whose credits include The Boys (Prime Video), The Walking Dead(AMC), Luther (BBC), and The Americans (FX), rounds out the talented directorial team.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented success, with a broad, highly engaged, global fan base. Critics have praised the series for its epic scope and production values, and Seasons One and Two are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Season One remains the biggest TV premiere in the history of Prime Video and Season Two the most-watched returning season by hours watched.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

Charlotte Brändström is an award-winning director and graduate of the directing program at the American Film Institute. Recent projects includeShōgun for FX, The Continental with Mel Gibson for Starz, the upcomingScarpetta with Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis for Prime Video, and a pilot for Netflix Sweden titled The Unlikely Murderer. Her other directing credits for television include The Outsider for HBO; Jupiter’s Legacy, The Witcher, and Away for Netflix;The Consultant and The Man in the High Castle for Prime Video; and Outlander and Counterpart for Starz. Brändström also directed the entirety of two European limited series: Conspiracy of Silence for Viaplay and Disparue for FR2, and has also directed over 30 feature films, miniseries, and movies-of-the-week. Additionally, Brändström is an international Emmy award nominee for Julie, Chevalier de Maupin.

Sanaa Hamri is a renowned film, television, music video, and commercial director from Tangier, Morocco. She is currently in an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios. She recently directed the pilot and episode 2 of Prime Video’s The Bondsmanstarring Kevin Bacon, as well as episodes from Seasons 2 and 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Previously she was EP/Director of Season 2 of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. Hamri was also EP/Director of the blockbuster series Empire on Fox from 2015 to 2020. As an acclaimed music video director, Hamri’s prolific career boasts collaborations with high profile hip hop/R&B musicians including Prince, Common, Lenny Kravitz, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, and Mary J. Blige. Hamri has been awarded the NAACP Image Award for India Arie’s 2003 and an MTV VMA for Nicki Minaj’s 2010 blockbuster hit “Super Bass”. Hamri also directed Mariah Carey’s sold-out live arena concert documentary, The Adventures of Mimi. Hamri’s past episodic work includes Shameless,Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee, Hit The Floor, and Desperate Housewives. Some of her feature film credits include Something New, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Just Wright.

Stefan Schwartz is an award winning British/Canadian film and television director, writer, and producer. He has directed episodes of The Boys andMy Lady Jane for Amazon MGM Studios, as well asThe Americans, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Dexter,White Collar, Those Who Kill, Black Sails, and the BBC’s Luther and Spooks. He served as executive producer and directed episodes of Apple TV’s The Mosquito Coast, the Starz series Camelot, and the pilot of the CBC Television series Fortunate Son. His feature film directing debut was Soft Top Hard Shoulder, which starred Peter Capaldi and won two BAFTA Awards in Scotland and the prestigious audience prize at the London Film Festival. He also directed the films Shooting Fish (which he also wrote), The Abduction Club, and The Best Man, starring Stuart Townsend, Amy Smart, and Seth Green.

