The Family of Nancy Guthrie Releases New Statement Regarding Her Disappearance
cold cases Missing Persons True Crime

FBI Addresses Ransom Notes in Nancy Guthrie Case

Sammi Turano

FBI Addresses Ransom Notes in Nancy Guthrie Case

The FBI has released a statement regarding the ransom notes sent in the Nancy Guthrie case, TVGrapevine has learned.

Read the statement below:

This information comes after sources claimed the notes were false.

The case is still being investigated.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since the night of January 31st and was reported missing the following day.

TVGrapevine will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

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