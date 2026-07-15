Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/15/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 38, Mallory Yash and Taylor were put on the block. Lyric and Rome began the first showmance of the season. Two alliances, The Red Corner and The Crossovers formed, with Dee and Devens playing both sides.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

Needless to say, none of them are very happy bunnies right now. Kamu seems confused about it all and wonders what Dee is planning.

Dee apologizes to Mallory, who is still in tears. The guys also hug and comfort her and let her vent, even though the guys wonder if this is a good idea, considering alliances are forming. Drew tells her to watch her mouth and Melody (via Diary Room confessional) agrees.

Dance party in the HOH room!

Taylor decides to have a heart-to-heart with Dee about being on the block. They agree to work together, but Taylor knows that in the long run, she cannot rely on Dee.

Later on, Mallory talks to Taylor and Lyric, making it clear summer camp is over and she is going full throttle in this game. She goes on to talk to Dee again, still in tears. Dee tells her she wants her to stay and she wants Yash to be the first one gone….not revealing that Mallory is the backup target.

Mallory believes her but also has her own plan for staying.

So, basically, everyone is telling everyone what they want to hear but doing their own thing.

Ashley ate her very first burger and it is all dramatic, like she won an Oscar or something. To be fair, a good burger is like getting an Oscar.

Also, now I want a burger….cooked medium rare, piping hot, with the works….cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup….a side of fries, salt and pepper….mmmm!

Lyric and Melody wonder if they need to distance themselves from Mallory because they think she can ruin their game. They go to talk to Dee and make her think they are not at all associated with Mallory, mostly to cover their own behinds to they won’t be backdoored.

Dee thinks she is being way too obvious and thinks Melody needs to say less.

Drew and Melody seemingly make their own deal, but he thinks her going against Mallory is a major red flag.

Angela is in the HOH bathtub—and breaks it? Dee is like, I finally have a nice tub after Survivor and now it is broken!

Rome and Lyric try to have alone time high school style (his words, not mine) and are like ‘I like you! I like you more!, No, I like you more!’ She knows this is a dangerous game but still wants to play.

Mallory, Yash, Taylor, Dee, Barrett and Melody are all playing POV.

Melody is looking out for herself and has no plans on using the POV on Mallory.

Yash talks to Dee about being on the block. He makes it clear that he is upset, making Dee upset since she wants either him or Mallory gone.

Melody tells Mallory she has no idea what she will do if she wins POV since she has to look out for her own game. Mallory pretends she is okay with this but is more determined than ever to win and realizes she cannot count on Melody.

Angela talks about dancing on a cruise ship.

Howie from season seven, a BB legend, shows up in the house out of nowhere…..Angela is smitten and wants to be his Princess Leia.

Howie gives them a special message from 2248, which features Will talking about eternal youth, which leads to the POV comp. They connect tubes to travel through amplifier lanes, flip a switch and get back from the future….and the first to do so will win POV.

It is a tight race, but in the end, Mallory wins as Will goes back to the past and Howie says goodbye.

Melody is happy Mallory won but worries about being put on the block. Barrett is relieved since he promised to save Mallory but was actually lying to her face.

Dee is also unhappy about choosing a replacement and is stuck between Melody and Ashley.

Everyone talks about this turn of events and wonders who will be backdoored. Haley thinks she is safe.

Angela and Jason have a sweet moment where she acts maternal, they cry and they hug. However, it is a ruse so he can use her to his advantage.

Jason, Melody and Drew start an alliance called The Court Jesters. Drew is still with The Crossovers and plans on using the information Jason gives him about playing Angela to his advantage so he can take Jason down.

As soon as he has the chance, Drew runs to Dee and SPILLS THE TEA! Needless to say, Dee is not happy and considers backdooring Jason.

This all gets back to Angela, who melts down and is PISSED! She is planning on playing him, but harder.

La Trice struts her stuff in a bikini, showing off her battle scars and looking amazing.

Ashley talks to Dee about what she plans on doing for a replacement nom. Dee admits she is considering putting her up but assures her people like her so she should be fine. However, Dee is still torn about whether or not she should put Barrett up even though he is in her alliance.

Dee also makes Melody feel like she is safe but also considers putting her up since she quickly turned against Mallory, proving she is playing to win.

Mallory announces she is using the POV on herself. She is off the block and Ashley is up!

Who will be evicted tomorrow? Will Angela get her revenge on Jason? What will happen with the Lyric/Rome showmance? When will another alliance form?

These questions, and many others, will be answered tomorrow night on Big Brother 28!