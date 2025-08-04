Big Brother 26 Recap for 7/21/2024

This is the third episode of CBS’s Big Brother 26. When we last left our houseguests, they competed in an AI competition run by an AI bot named Ainsley, who posted as a houseguest wannabe. The ones who voted to keep her in competed for an upgrade in their game, while the others competed to avoid a downgrade. Makensy and Quinn got the upgrade, while Chelsie and Cedric got the downgrade.

The upgrade powers will be revealed tonight, along with the HOH. The downgraded guests will have everything stripped from them and be considered mascots. That means no HOH or POV comps, no eviction votes, no nothing.

The guests are filled with emotions and have no idea what will happen next. To pass the time, they introduce themselves to each other and share fun facts about themselves. Matt and Rubina bond over being Filipino, while Kenney hides the fact that he is a cop. So far, everyone seems to be getting along well….but then again, there aren’t any alliances yet.

There are a lot of single people, which means a lot of possible showmances.

Ainsley appears and tells them four of them need to volunteer to be Have Nots, meaning they will live on slop, sleep in the Have Not room and take cold showers.

Matt and Kenney bond over military and police service. Kenney talks about his military service but doesn’t disclose that he is a cop, while Matt talks about how he comes from a family of military members and that his father was a Marine and a cop.

Rubina, Makensy, Chelsie and Brooklyn seem to be forming an alliance. They debate on adding Angela to their crew, but worry that she might be overzealous and have too much energy.

Brooklyn wants to be the first wife and mom to win.

Once the girls hear people coming in, they quickly change the subject, with Rubina pretending to be confused about how she packed.

Everyone continues to get to know each other, with Angela telling Matt that he is going to end up in a showmance.

Matt and Kenney continue to bond and wonder about Angela and her abundance of energy.

Lisa cooks for everyone using edible glitter, which makes Leah think she has some sort of motive. Does she think she is going to sparkle everyone out of the house?

Others worry about Lies and her glitter, including Tucker, who thinks she may have an ulterior motive.

Ainsley calls everyone to the living room to say the upgraded players will find out their powers, but no one else will know. This makes everyone very nervous because it could change the course of the game.

Brooklyn is determined to become besties with an upgraded player.

Makensy gets America’s Veto, which can save someone from being on the block….with America’s choosing who it will be. She has four weeks to use it and it can only be used once.

Quinn wins the Deep Fake HOH, which allows him to secretly to control the house, with the help of Ainsley using the HOH’s voice to control things. He has four weeks to use the power and it can only be used once.

Leah and Makensy talk about boys and how the ones in the house are all supermodels.

Ainsley calls them into the living room again. She says that the HOH will nominate three people and once one is taken down, another will be chosen. Before the vote, the three will compete in another competition, with the winner being saved and the other two will be up for eviction.

The HOH competition has everyone do several different rounds of a game, with the rules changing with each round. There are people dressed as software chips there for the competition…because why not?

The houseguests break into teams and the competition begins. Tucker and Makensy are eliminated first, followed by Brooklyn, Rubina and Kimo…..and before long, Leah, Kenny and Angela are the final three, with Angela winning.

Everyone goes around to butter her up and not get on the block. Matt kind of oversteps his boundaries by kind of threatening her game, which results in a very unhappy Angela.

Lisa, Kimo and Kenney are all on the block. Angela is in tears….and says that it is only because she hasn’t bonded with them enough. Kenney is her real target, but I am not sure why if they haven’t really talked?

Lisa is ready to take action against this, while Kimo is ready to fight like hell. Kenney is ready to go into SWAT team mentality.

More Wednesday, stay tuned.