Beast Games Renewed on Prime Video

Following the show’s record-breaking debut, Prime Video has renewed Beast Games, created and hosted by YouTube phenomenon MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), for two additional seasons. The series was co-created and hosted by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, featuring the biggest reality competition series ever, with 1,000 players competing for a $10 million cash prize in Season 1. Beast Games‘ debut season premiered on December 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Just 25 days after its premiere, Beast Gamesquickly became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers. The announcement was made today during the annual Amazon upfront presentation in New York.

“MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Following its record-breaking first season, we are thrilled to announce that two more seasons of Beast Games are on the way, and we eagerly anticipate all of the new, jaw-dropping challenges MrBeast has planned for the players.”

“Our goal was to deliver the biggest, boldest competition series ever created, and the response has exceeded every expectation,” said Jeff Housenbold, CEO of MrBeast Industries. “Beast Gamesresonated with fans around the world, and that’s a testament to the creativity of Jimmy and the entire Beast team. We’re grateful to Amazon for their continued partnership, and we’re excited to raise the bar even higher in the next two seasons.”

Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins also serve as co-creators. Sean Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Tyler Conklin, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic, and Chris Keiper. Tyler Conklin is returning as the Series Director.

ABOUT MRBEAST

Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known as “MrBeast,” who has captured the world’s attention. His content entertains and inspires millions through never-before-seen viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges, and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. In November 2022, he became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and now has over 391 million subscribers.

Donaldson is also the founder of Feastables, a chocolate and snack brand company. Feastables bars are sold worldwide, and the company is one of the fastest-growing CPG brands in history. He also is the co-creator of #TeamTrees, a fundraiser for the Arbor Day Foundation that has raised nearly $25 million for its campaigns to plant over 24 million trees, and #TeamSeas, a fundraiser for Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup, which has raised over $33 million to remove trash out of oceans, rivers and beaches. Donaldson has won the Streamy Awards’ Creator of the Year award four years in a row and back-to-back Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for “Favorite Male Creator.” He has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and most recently, Time Magazine, which also named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2023.

In October 2020, he launched Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that focuses solely on global charity efforts to provide life-changing assistance to individuals in need. To date, it has distributed over 15 million free meals and expanded to projects worldwide, including building freshwater wells in Cameroon, houses for tornado victims in Kentucky, homes for people without housing in Costa Rica, and helping over 2,000 amputees walk again. He currently works and resides in Greenville, North Carolina.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favorites Dawson’s Creek and M3GAN; Prime member exclusive Thursday Night Football; and programming from partners such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 450 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.