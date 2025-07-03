Baby Sneak Peek

Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment are partnering on the release of BABY, a new queer thriller from Brazilian filmmaker Marcelo Caetano (Body Electric). A standout at 2024’s Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week, where it won the Rising Star Award, BABY will be released on digital and VOD on July 8.

BABY tells the story of Wellington (Baby), an 18-year-old boy released from a juvenile detention center, who finds himself alone and adrift on the streets of São Paulo. Without family or support, he meets Ronaldo, an older man who teaches him how to survive—and ultimately introduces him to a conflicted and passionate relationship that challenges both men’s understanding of love, power, and freedom.

The film has garnered acclaim across the international festival circuit, with official selections at the Chicago International Film Festival, Philadelphia International Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, and Inside Out Toronto LGBTQ+ Film Festival, NewFest (Best International Feature Winner), and an upcoming screening at this year’s Frameline.

Starring João Pedro Mariano as Baby and Ricardo Teodoro as Ronaldo, the film also features performances by Ana Flavia Cavalcanti, Bruna Linzmeyer, Luiz Bertazzo, and Marcelo Varzea. The film was co-written by Marcelo Caetano and Gabriel Domingues.

BABY is a Brazil–France–Netherlands co-production from Cup Filmes, Desbun Filmes, Plateau Produções, with international partners Still Moving, Circe Films, and Kaap Holland Film.