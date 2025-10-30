America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/9/2020: The First Five Acts in the Finals

Tonight is the first results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent semifinals. Eleven acts performed last night and tonight five of them will move to the next round. With the competition so tight, it is truly anyone’s game.

After a quick recap of last night, we get down to business.

Archie Williams, Malik DOPE and Alan Silva are in the Dunkin’ Save.

After some more behind the scenes moments, we get down to the first set of results. The Spyros Brothers, Double Dragon and Dance Town Family are called to the stage. The act moving to the next round is….NONE OF THEM.

Double Dragon and Broken Roots are the next called to the stage. Broken Roots are in the next round, Double Dragon is OUT.

Brandon Leake and Thomas Day are the next to find out their fates. The act moving on to the next round is…..BRANDON LEAKE.

Piff the Magic Dragon performs with David Copperfield and it is probably one of the coolest things I have seen in a long time. It may have been a short show, but it looks as if they are doing something on Zoom soon!

Shaquira and Roberta are the next to find out if they are moving to the next round. America has voted, the act moving on is…..Roberta!! Sofia’s reaction was the cutest thing ever!

The Ndvlou Youth Choir play a song from their debut album. I forgot how much I enjoyed them last season. I hope they start doing virtual tours or tour when it is safe again because I would definitely go see them.

We see the judges and Terry meet some identical twins who are superfans. Terry even gives them flowers as they watch some acts together.

More results! Alan won the Dunkin’ Save!

Now the judges must decide between Archie and Malik.

Sofia chooses Archie.

Howie chooses Malik.

Heidi chooses Archie.

Archie is in the finals.

More next week, stay tuned.