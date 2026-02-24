America's Got Talent Recap for 9/4/2024
Recaps

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/4/2024

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 27, 2024 @ 3:19 am

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/4/2024

We are at the final quarterfinals results for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Three acts will join the twelve already in the semifinals, all of whom will compete next week.

Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum judge.

Thanks to Simon’s Golden Buzzer, Sebastian and Sonia are in the finals already.

After a recap of the night, we get down to business.

Tonikaku vs. Illya and Anastasia: Illya and Anastasia are safe,  Tonikaku is eliminated.

L6 vs. Pranysqa Mishra: Pranysqa is in, L6 is out.

Solange Kardinaly vs. Jonathan Burns: Solange is safe, Jonathan is eliminated.

Stephanie Rainey vs. Erica Rhodes: Erica is moving on, Stephanie is going home.

Oscar Stembridge vs. Brent Street: Brent is safe, Oscar is going home.

 

AGT and NFL alum Jon Dorenbos performs and pumps up the audience for the NFL season via a video with the Philadelphia Eagles. He adds a few card tricks for good measure.

 

The top three are revealed. Pranysqa, Solange and Brent Street are all in the semifinals next week! Stay tuned!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 15, 2021
  2. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021
  3. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 29, 2021
  4. America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021
See also  The Bachelor: Two On Ones, Telenovelas and Drama...OH MY!