America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/20/2023

Tonight is the final results show before we get to finale week on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

After a recap from last night and some filler, it is go time!

Grace Good vs. Eduardo Antonio Trevino: Eduardo is in, Grace is out.

82nd Division Airbourne Chorus vs. Sangsoon Kim vs. Mandy Muden: 82nd Division is staying, the others are leaving.

Trailer Flowers vs. Eseniia Mikheeva vs. Avantgardey: Avantgardey is in the next round!

Lachume vs. Ramadani Brothers vs. Gabriel Henrique: Ramadani Brothers and Gabriel are in!

Top Three:

Ramadani Brothers, 82nd Division and Gabriel.

Top Two:

Ramadani Brothers and 82nd Division.

Wildcard:

Atlanta Drum Academy, Gabriel, Herwan Legaillard, Avantgardey.

Reba McEntire and Sofie Dossi perform together.

Wildcard Act Moving Forward:

Avantgardey!

Finale next week, stay tuned!