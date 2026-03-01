AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
AGT Fantasy League to Air in 2024
Singer and Songwriter Mel B returns as Judge Alongside Executive Producer Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews to Host
For the First Time, Judges Will Draft Their Dream Team and Compete Against One Another as They Guide Their Acts Through the Competition
- NBC has revealed the 40 incredible acts competing on “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.” A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, “AGT: Fantasy League” brings together winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world, all nominated by America to participate.
- The new series premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and next day on Peacock.
- Similar to a fantasy sports draft, the judges will each choose a roster of their favorite acts. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion of “AGT: Fantasy League.” The winning act will receive a grand prize of $250,000.
- The judges will each fill their fantasy teams with 10 showstopping acts compiled from singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more.
- The Golden Buzzer will be back in the qualifiers and semi-final rounds, sending acts straight to the finals, but with a twist. Each judge can use their coveted Golden Buzzer for their own act, or to take an act from another judges’ team.
- The studio audience votes each week to determine which acts will advance to the semi-finals and final rounds.
- “AGT: Fantasy League” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler executive produce.
- “America’s Got Talent” has been the most-watched summer broadcast alternative series for 18 consecutive years. “AGT” recently surpassed 26 million subscribers on YouTube and this year has garnered over 3.8 billion video views to date. (including “AGT: All-Stars” and “AGT” Season 18
- The “Got Talent” format has had more than 2 billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.
The 40 acts performing in “AGT: Fantasy League” include:
|ADRIAN STOICA & HURRICANE
|AGT S18
|ANIMAL ACT
|AIDAN BRYANT
|AGT S16 & AGT: ALL-STARS
|AERIALIST
|ANNA DEGUZMAN
|AGT S18
|MAGICIAN
|BILLY & EMILY ENGLAND
|AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S9
|VARIETY
|BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM
|AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|SINGER
|CHAPEL HART
|AGT S17
|MUSICAL GROUP
|CILLIAN O’CONNOR
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16
|MAGICIAN
|DARCI LYNNE
|AGT S12 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|VENTRILOQUIST
|DRAKE MILLIGAN
|AGT S17
|MUSICIAN
|ENKH-ERDENE
|MONGOLIA’S GOT TALENT S2
|SINGER
|FRITZY ROSMERIAN
|INDONESIA’S GOT TALENT S3
|CLAIRVOYANT
|GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ
|CANADA’S GOT TALENT S3
|SINGER
|GHETTO KIDS
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16
|DANCE GROUP
|GRACE GOOD
|AGT S18
|AERIALIST
|HANS
|AGT S13 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
|VARIETY
|ICHIKAWA KOIKUCHI
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16
|COMEDIAN
|JON DORENBOS
|AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|MAGICIAN
|JUNIOR NEW SYSTEM
|AGT S13
|DANCE GROUP
|KODI LEE
|AGT S14 & AGT: ALL-STARS
|MUSICIAN
|KRISTY SELLARS
|AGT S17
|VARIETY
|KSENIYA SIMONOVA
|UKRAINE’S GOT TALENT S1 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|SAND ARTIST
|LOREN ALLRED
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S15
|SINGER
|MARIA SEIREN
|JAPAN’S GOT TALENT S1
|SINGER
|MERSEYGIRLS
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S11 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS
|DANCE GROUP
|MUSA MOTHA
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S16
|DANCER
|PACK DRUMLINE
|AGT S17
|MUSICIANS
|PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON
|AGT S10 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|MAGICIAN
|PREACHER LAWSON
|AGT S12, AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1 & BGT: THE CHAMPIONS
|COMEDIAN
|RAMADHANI BROTHERS
|AGT S18
|HAND BALANCERS
|SAINTED
|AGT S18
|SINGING GROUP
|SHADOW ACE
|AGT S18
|VARIETY
|SHELDON RILEY
|AGT S15
|SINGER
|SOFIE DOSSI
|AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|CONTORTIONIST
|TAPE FACE
|AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|COMEDIAN
|THE CLAIRVOYANTS
|AGT S11 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S1
|CLAIRVOYANTS
|TRAVIS JAPAN
|AGT S17
|SINGING GROUP
|V. UNBEATABLE
|AGT S14 & AGT: THE CHAMPIONS S2
|DANCE/ACROBATIC GROUP
|VARDANYAN BROTHERS
|BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT S13
|ACROBATS
|WES-P
|AGT S13
|COMEDIAN
|YU HOJIN
|AGT S17
|MAGICIAN