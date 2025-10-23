Discovery to Air Outback Lockdown Tomorrow

The Australian outback is one of the world’s most remote places with scorching temperatures and deadly animals at every turn. But is it as unforgiving as it seems? Aussie survival expert Ky Furneaux and British chef Calem O’Grady decide to go on lockdown after a whirlwind romance in the wild outback of Australia in the all-new series OUTBACK LOCKDOWN premiering Sunday, July 19 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery .

Faced with spending months apart as coronavirus hits, Ky and Calem decide to dive headfirst into an Aussie desert adventure going on lockdown – with no idea when they’ll return to civilization. Now they’re surviving off the grid, in an old stone hut on 38,000 acres of desert country sheep station. But is the lockdown together as idyllic as it seems? And just how much work will it take to survive the brutal conditions?

They’ll need to forage for food, hunt for dinner and find ways to survive with only the basic necessities. It’s a love story… self-reliant, romantic and rugged, but it’s also about a life of challenge and chance.

OUTBACK LOCKDOWN is produced by Essential Media Group and was acquired from Abacus Media Rights by Discovery Channel. Series Executive Producers are David Alrich and Brendan Dahill.