Actress Deborah Lee Fong Interviewed

Actress Deborah Lee Fong recently talked to TVGrapevine about her life, career and everything in between.

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

The beginning? I suppose it started with my first trip to Broadway, as a child, to see Oliver. I was intrigued by the production, the music and of course the company of actors who made me believe I was in a different place and time. In my heart of hearts I knew I wanted to be a part of that world. My career has taken lots of twists and turns, and careers; life does that to you. I am fortunate and grateful to be where I am in my life.

Who inspires you as an artist?

I am inspired by the talent and creativity of many artists, I can’t possibly name them all but here are a few: Audra McDonald, Jonathan Pryce, Viola Davis, Robert DeNiro, John Turturro, Don Cheadle, Forest Whitaker, Jennifer López, Beyoncé, Octavia Spencer, Regina Hall, Glenn Close, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Halle Berry. I know I am leaving out so many, every time I am moved and touched by the performance I am inspired.

Tell me about working with Urban World and what inspired it.

What a great opportunity to relish the camaraderie and diversity of the artists who participated in the festival. I was honored to be asked to participate in the live screenplay readings.

Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

Will Smith, George Clooney, Spike Lee , Bryan Cranston and Lin Manuel Miranda.

What’s next for you?

Well, we will have to wait and see! Work I hope. In the meantime I study and keep busy with my family.

Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

I had the privilege of meeting Rosa Parks and spent some quality time with her. Unforgettable experience in my life.

What are you watching on TV these days?

At the top of my list: Insecure, This is Us, and intrigued by Succession

Anything else you want to tell America?

Anything is possible, just believe!