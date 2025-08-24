Actor Beau Baxter Talks to TVGrapevine
BB: I grew up in Augusta, Georgia playing sports and being the class clown. I was always getting pushed up on stage to give a toast or tell a story, but hadn’t considered acting until I took a film class in my last year of college. That class inspired me to rent and watch dozens and dozens of critically acclaimed, important films. Somewhere during that period, I thought, “Hey, maybe acting?!”
BB: I’ve recently filmed a TV show, and was also just cast in a second TV project, but I’m unfortunately unable to elaborate further due to strict NDAs.
BB: It was a lot of fun! I think it’s really cool that they brought back the entire cast. I had forgotten that the show was so politically oriented, so it was pretty interesting considering our country’s current political climate.
BB: Picking a favorite is difficult. Theater allows you to tell a story in real time, from beginning to end. The energy that you draw on from a live audience is exhilarating and invaluable. In television and film,there are so many more moving parts. It’s exciting to be a part of that complex, collaborative process.
BB: Playing Reggie Greengrass for The Onion, and being directed by Curtis Hanson in the HBO film “Too Big to Fail” are both standout moments.
BB: There are so many wonderful actors that I admire. Jeffrey Wright, Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell and Viola Davis are just a few that come right off the top of my head.
BB: I always thought it would be fun to play Atticus Finch from “To Kill a Mockingbird” (long before Aaron Sorkin adapted it for the stage). Given where I am in my life, and the fact that I’m a father, I think I could bring a lot to a paternal role, whether it be a coach, teacher, principle, etc.
BB: I’ve been participating in a New York City Darts League for many years now. I’ve had the same teammates for a long time; they’re a diverse group with different backgrounds, careers and interests. Our matches have become the social high point of my week! As an athlete growing up, I was never especially big, fast or strong, but was a pitcher and quarterback with a pretty strong, accurate throwing arm. I think I love darts because it’s social, but still competitive, and allows me to enjoy my one exceptional ability of being able to aim, throw and hit a target.
BB: I’m excited for the new season of “True Detective;” I loved season one. Also, I’m really excited for season two of “Mindhunter.”
BB: I have an amazing eleven-year-old daughter who is funny, smart and adorable. She keeps me feeling young and humble... relatively speaking!