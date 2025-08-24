Interviews

Actor Beau Baxter Talks to TVGrapevine

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 24, 2019 @ 11:35 am

 Tell me about yourself and how your career got started.

BB:  I grew up in Augusta, Georgia playing sports and being the class clown. I was always getting pushed up on stage to give a toast or tell a story, but hadn’t considered acting until I took a film class in my last year of college. That class inspired me to rent and watch dozens and dozens of critically acclaimed, important films. Somewhere during that period, I thought, Hey, maybe acting?!”

 

 What are some projects you are working on now?

BB:  I’ve recently filmed a TV show, and was also just cast in a second TV project, but I’m unfortunately unable to elaborate further due to strict NDAs.

 

 You recently appeared in Murphy Brown. What was it like working on such an iconic show?

BB:  It was a lot of fun!  I think it’s really cool that they brought back the entire cast. I had forgotten that the show was so politically oriented, so it was pretty interesting considering our country’s current political climate.

 

 You have done Broadway and TV, as well as other mediums. Which is your favorite and why?

BB:  Picking a favorite is difficult. Theater allows you to tell a story in real time, from beginning to end. The energy that you draw on from a live audience is exhilarating and invaluable. In television and film,there are so many more moving parts. It’s exciting to be a part of that complex, collaborative process. 

 What would you consider to be a standout moment in your career so far?

BB:  Playing Reggie Greengrass for The Onion, and being directed by Curtis Hanson in the HBO film Too Big to Fail are both standout moments.

 

 Who are some actors you want to work with?

BB:  There are so many wonderful actors that I admire. Jeffrey Wright, Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell and Viola Davis are just a few that come right off the top of my head.

 

 What is your dream role to play and why?

BB:  I always thought it would be fun to play Atticus Finch from To Kill a Mockingbird (long before Aaron Sorkin adapted it for the stage). Given where I am in my life, and the fact that I’m a father, I think I could bring a lot to a paternal role, whether it be a coach, teacher, principle, etc. 

 

 What is a fun fact about yourself?

BB:  I’ve been participating in a New York City Darts League for many years now. I’ve had the same teammates for a long time; they’re a diverse group with different backgrounds, careers and interests. Our matches have become the social high point of my week! As an athlete growing up, I was never especially big, fast or strong, but was a pitcher and quarterback with a pretty strong, accurate throwing arm. I think I love darts because it’s social, but still competitive, and allows me to enjoy my one exceptional ability of being able to aim, throw and hit a target. 

 What are you watching on TV these days?

BB:  I’m excited for the new season of True Detective;” I loved season one. Also, I’m really excited for season two of Mindhunter.

 

 Anything else you want to share with us?

BB:  I have an amazing eleven-year-old daughter who is funny, smart and adorable. She keeps me feeling young and humble... relatively speaking!

 

