What to Watch: Thrill of the Crime

THRILL OF THE CRIME, a brand-new series produced by Daily Mail, follows recovered criminals as they reminisce on the idyllic life of crime that sent them to the clink. The series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey behind bars, unveiling the criminals involved in these high-stakes crimes, seeing their career play out from arrest to recovery. Follow along as Daily Mail provides this uniquely rare perspective into the life of a passionate criminal in THRILL OF THE CRIME.

Building upon the tremendous success of Daily Mail’s video strategy, the premiere episode, “He Created a Drug Empire by Robbing Drug Dealers,” is now live on YouTube. For John Alite, few things compared to the thrill of drug dealing and drug robbing. He loved it. This is the inside story about how a former Gambino crime family enforcer built a large drug empire in New York City by robbing one drug dealer at a time. Welcome to the “The Thrill of the Crime” where former criminals share their stories about what it felt like to take part in their crime. In this first episode, Alite shares brutal, suspenseful, and entertaining stories about what it was like to run his high-stakes drug operation. 🕵️

“But for us, we grew up in the street; this was our high. This was our adrenaline. It wasn’t just all about the money. It was about the f*cking rush. It was about the excitement.” – John Alite, Former Gambino Enforcer.

