What to Watch: Jatango

by Jules Lavallee

Jatango the First Site that Lets You Go Live on FB & Jatango at the Same Time While Selling on Both Platforms- It is Super Fun and Interactive. Make this holiday season your best!

Phil Londrico is an entrepreneur and innovator recognized for his pioneering work at the intersection of technology, media, and commerce. He is the Founder and CEO of Jatango™, a next-generation live commerce platform that empowers brands, boutiques, and influencers to connect, collaborate, and convert in real time.

With a career defined by his ability to anticipate what’s next, Phil co-founded Rock Me TV in 2006—one of the internet’s first live-streaming networks—long before livestream shopping became a global trend. That early vision for interactive digital content laid the foundation for Jatango, where he now leads the development of tools designed to make live selling accessible, scalable, and authentic.

Under his leadership, Jatango has introduced breakthrough features such as Dual Live Shows (pairing brands with influencers), Group Lives, a Green Room for seamless guest management, multi-platform streaming, and frictionless checkout—all built to help sellers succeed.

Driven by a passion for empowering creators and reimagining the shopping experience, Phil continues to champion a future where commerce is not merely transactional but rooted in community, connection, and storytelling.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

At Jatango, we’ve built our technology around one idea: live shopping should be more than just selling — it should be connecting, collaborating, and creating new opportunities for everyone involved. Here are four innovations that really set us apart:

Dual Lives – We’re the only platform that pairs sellers with store and brand owners to sell their products together . This means stores without an online presence suddenly have access to skilled live sellers, and sellers gain access to exciting new inventory. It’s a true win-win that helps both sides grow. How This Helps People: By pairing sellers with store and brand owners, we give small businesses that might not have an online presence a way to get their products in front of a digital audience instantly. Sellers win too, because they gain access to inventory and new partnerships. It’s about opening doors that neither side could unlock alone.

Group Lives – Up to four sellers can team up and host one big live show, each bringing their own audience. Instead of splitting attention, Jatango combines all that traffic into a single mega-event. The energy is higher, the reach is wider, and everyone benefits from the shared momentum. How This Helps People: When up to four sellers join forces, they don’t just combine audiences — they create a sense of community. Sellers help each other grow, customers discover more, and the energy of the show becomes contagious. It makes selling less lonely and buying more fun.

Multiplatform Selling – With Jatango, you don’t have to choose where to go live. You can run one show and broadcast across multiple social platforms at the same time. That means less setup, less stress, and more eyeballs on your products instantly. How This Helps People: Running one show across multiple social platforms at the same time means sellers can reach more customers without burning themselves out. For busy shop owners and creators, that’s more sales with less stress — and more time back in their day.

AI-Driven Personalization – Our AI matches the right products with the right shoppers in real time. It feels less like browsing a catalog and more like having a personal shopper guiding you to exactly what you want — making the whole experience more fun, engaging, and rewarding. How This Helps People: Shoppers don’t have to scroll endlessly or get lost in endless product lists. Our AI connects them with what they’ll love, almost like a personal shopper. For sellers, that means higher sales; for customers, it means a smoother, more enjoyable shopping experience.

At the end of the day, these aren’t just features — they’re lifelines. They help businesses stay open, give creators new income streams, and make shopping more interactive and personal for everyday people. That’s what Jatango is really about: technology that helps people thrive.

How do you think this might change the world?

I believe Jatango has the power to change the world because it levels the playing field. For too long, the tools of commerce have been stacked in favor of big-box retailers and massive brands with endless resources. Jatango flips that script. With features like Dual Lives and Group Lives, we’re giving small businesses, boutiques, and creators access to the same kinds of opportunities—without the gatekeepers.

Imagine a mom-and-pop shop in a small town suddenly partnering with influencers to reach a global audience, or four sellers uniting their communities to create a high-energy mega-show that rivals a national campaign. Add in multi-platform streaming and AI-driven personalization, and suddenly these businesses aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving.

The ripple effect is huge: more businesses stay open, more creators build sustainable incomes, and customers enjoy shopping experiences that feel personal, authentic, and fun. It turns commerce into something rooted in connection, storytelling, and community rather than just transactions.

In short, Jatango isn’t just about selling products. It’s about helping people—empowering entrepreneurs, keeping businesses alive, and giving shoppers around the world a chance to be part of something engaging and human. And if we can do that at scale, we can change lives and transform communities in a very real way

www.jatango.com @jatangolive