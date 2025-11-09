Vanderwolf Releases New Single

Renowned for his boundary-pushing artistry and ever-evolving sound, Max Vanderwolf continues the Vanderwolf Singles Club on 3/19/2025 with the new track A Time To Die, a song that emerged from a period of intense turbulence—both physically and emotionally—further solidifying his reputation as an artist unafraid to channel raw experience into his work. This latest release marks the second of six singles planned for the first half of 2025, each offering a glimpse into the sonic and thematic landscape of his upcoming full-length album, set to arrive later in the year.

“There was a time in my European life when all my travel was paid for. Living in close proximity to the wonderfully diverse European continental nations, it was easy to pick up a cheap flight and go anywhere. But when you’re midair, the plane bouncing around in turbulence, you start questioning your own frivolous motivations. ‘A Time to Die’ was written in Groningen, NL, after a particularly uncomfortable flight to Amsterdam. ‘Can it make much sense, tossed in turbulence, with the ones you love so far behind?'”



Max Vanderwolf

The single is accompanied by a music video from longtime collaborator Alden Volney. For A Time To Die, Volney created shots inspired by animator Robert Abel’s classic commercials from the 1970’s, along with beautiful scenes created in one of his signature styles.

Vanderwolf’s career has been a kaleidoscope of exploration and reinvention, from his formative years in New York’s underground music scene to his impactful time in London and, more recently, Los Angeles.

After making his mark in New York with bands like King of Kings and Naked Sun, Vanderwolf relocated to London, where he led the critically acclaimed band Last Man Standing. Their 2008 debut album earned praise from Mojo and Uncut, with the band performing at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading, and Bestival.

During his time in the UK, Vanderwolf launched his solo project, collaborating with legendary musicians like Robert Wyatt and David Allen of Soft Machine. His debut EP When the Fire Grows Cold/Extinction! and album 12 Little Killers showcased his unparalleled versatility, drawing comparisons to David Bowie, The Jam, and Cat Stevens. Relocating to Los Angeles during the pandemic marked a turning point in Vanderwolf’s artistic journey. Vanderwolf’s second album The Great Bewilderment chronicling his personal and creative rebirth. Featuring contributions from renowned guitarist Adrian Utley of Portishead, the album was celebrated for its depth and emotional resonance.

The new single features Chris Cordoba’s searing guitar synthesizer driving through the track, while Sam Sallon’s textured keyboard arrangements add a haunting brilliance. With A Time to Die, Vanderwolf continues to redefine his artistry, blending introspection with innovation.

