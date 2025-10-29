The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/28/2025

WTF with this opening? Who went overboard? Is Jared there? Why is there a unicorn toy in the ocean?

Mary struggling with her luggage is so relatable.

Bronwyn is going to meet the ladies later instead of flying to the yacht with the woman. Whitney thinks it is because she doesn’t want to talk about the rumors about her criminal past.

It looks like the ladies flew coach….how does Lisa Barlow feel about this?

I love that this is a Below Deck crossover with Captain Jason. Apparently, he is friends with Heather, who says if they were alone, she would only bring a bikini and condoms.

Lisa and Angie are already sniping at each other via the confessionals.

Margarita shot time with hot men. Britani is in heaven!

There are four bedrooms and of course Meredith is claiming the room with the bathtub. She is with Lisa, Whitney is with Heather, Mary is with Angie and Britani is with Bronwyn. Britani is not a happy bunny.

Heather wants Britani to have her Jack and Rose moment without the boat sinking.

Britani is on a 30-day man cleanse to get closer with her daughters. It is a do-over because she accidentally hooked up with Jared.

Bronwyn has arrived while Lisa snarks about her troubles.

Bronwyn’s costume looks like she is wearing a floatie and it is actually kind of cute.

Britani and Bronwyn complain about sharing a bed, especially when Britani takes out a talking stuffed unicorn with a message from Jared.

Meredith and Lisa gossip about Bronwyn, who tells Britani she thinks one of the ladies is planting stories to the press.

Apparently, Bronwyn just got evicted years ago when she left Utah to have her baby in California. There is also a penal case that is sealed.

Mary is the only person who checked in with Bronwyn while this was happening.

There was a cucumber in someone’s bag.

Bronwyn says she didn’t pay her last month of rent on her apartment when she was pregnant and that the sealed case is not against her, but her former place of employment. She says she is upset because she thinks someone in the group is leaking information.

Lisa doesn’t think this is the case and gets defensive, which Heather thinks is weird. Bronwyn also thinks it is a weird coincidence this all happened within the group and thinks Lisa is to blame. Lisa gets even more defensive and goes into the water.

The ladies are having a grand ole time with the men on this trip, especially Britani.

Lisa confused a duck with a swan.

Britani talks to one dude about building and selling.

Whitney and Bronwyn talk about the red flags about Lisa being involved with the leaks and how they ended up on Twitter after events and before they were on TV.

Later on, Heather and Whitney talk about Lisa’s involvement in spreading rumors, sharing evidence from past episodes and seasons. They bring in Meredith to see how she feels since, she too, had rumors spread about her possibly via Lisa. Meredith says there is no proof that Lisa did this and wonders why they won’t focus on what Bronwyn did.

I love how they made Mary a special dinner since she doesn’t eat shrimp.

Angie got sick so she is resting. Mary is eating in the room with her but disappointed in the portion size.

Apparently, Britani accused Meredith of having seizures and it turns into a fight that could almost make Krystal and Alexis blush.

I feel bad for the dudes cleaning the mess up while the fighting continues.

Now Meredith is calling Britani out on everything she has done. Meredith disengages per Britani’s request.

The crew finds the cucumber cut in half.

Heather says she thinks Lisa is the source of the dirt and Whtiney backs her up. Meredith says she said she hoped it wasn’t true and Lisa is mad no one has her back.

Mary and Angie are trying to listen to the fight but can’t hear everything. The waiter brings them cheesecake as they listen in….while the rest of the crew makes commentary Vanderpump Rules style. #IYKYK

This poor crew is trying to give everyone their food while the fight is happening. The guys wanted to eat with them but nope right out and go to hang out with Angie and Mary.

Lisa now can’t be friends with Heather because she thinks she is the leak and freaks out on everyone.

This poor chef wants to talk to the ladies but they ignore him in favor of fighting and he also nopes out of it.

Lisa calls John in tears as Heather tries to talk to her, only leading to the ladies fighting even more.

The crew gossiping about the fight is sending me…..

Heather talks to Angie and Mary about what is going on.

Jason will give Britani a tour tomorrow, while Whitney goes to thank the kitchen crew.

Britani tries to comfort Lisa, but no avail. She goes to get Heather so they can work things out.

More next week, stay tuned!