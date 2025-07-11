The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/3/2023
-If nobody wants to go on this trip, then why are they even bothering to go?
-They are all working together for evil….WTF does that even mean?
-Nneka’s confessional dress is so pretty.
-Learning about the Nigerian culture is so fascinating. I am really curious to see what else we learn about it this season.
-I am definitely not happy with the dismissive way Nneka’s doctor spoke to her….his attitude pissed me off.
-Gordon being ‘voted’ out of the family business sounds like it was a mobster kind of thing or they were on Survivor.
-The fact that one of Mia and Gordon’s family members died by suicide over this business issue is so heartbreaking….I have no words.
-Divvying up the cars based on astrological signs is…..an interesting choice.
-Those penthouse rooms laden with food and drinks….what a dream!
-This pie talk has me all sorts of confused.
-The rooms also have gift bags? Drama or no, I want to vacation with these ladies!
-If these women hate Candiace so much, why do they continue to hang out with her?
-Popsicles in champagne and or tequila? I never would have thought of this, but it is an interesting concept.
-This Holy Ghost stuff is so confusing…..
-Phone records, shrines, in-laws….what the hell is happening?
-More next week, stay tuned.