The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/18/2022
- Karen is so sweet to bring Angel and Adore gifts and to apologize for missing their party. Those Gucci charm bracelets are also very cute.
- I don’t know, I would not feel comfortable with my man sleeping with my best friend, nor would I want to watch, but you do you, Mia!
- ‘I was in my room, where I should be!’ The Grande Dame always knows what to say with perfect delivery.
- What is happening with Wendy? I hope she is okay!
- Ashley has the cutest little guys. Also, despite the fact that Michael is helping her buy the house, I am so glad she gets to be a homeowner for the first time.
- Robyn and Gizelle seem to have the best kind of friendship, they can bond, work together, relate and call each other out while still always listening….at least in this episode.
- Candiace is KILLING IT this season—her MBA, her music, trying to have a baby, this video…..GIRL, KEEP GETTING IT!
- I get Juan being hesitant about having a prenup, but Robyn is right, you never know what might happen—it is better to be safe than sorry.
- Poor Wendy had kidney stones…,,I am glad that this was a wakeup call for her to take care of herself. Also, I am glad her mom is there to help her through it and to take care of her.
- Why do these women feel so entitled to know about everyone’s sex lives and preferences? I love my BFFS more than anything, but no way do I want to know about what they do in bed.
- Reasonably Shady Live needs to come to where I live! I would love to see these two live.
- This whole questioning about each other’s sex lives is going to be a storyline for the rest of the season, isn’t it?
