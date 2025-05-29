The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/29/2023
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/18/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 18, 2022 @ 9:12 pm

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/18/2022

  • Karen is so sweet to bring Angel and Adore gifts and to apologize for missing their party. Those Gucci charm bracelets are also very cute.

 

  • I don’t know, I would not feel comfortable with my man sleeping with my best friend, nor would I want to watch, but you do you, Mia!

 

  • ‘I was in my room, where I should be!’ The Grande Dame always knows what to say with perfect delivery.

 

  • What is happening with Wendy? I hope she is okay!

 

  • Ashley has the cutest little guys. Also, despite the fact that Michael is helping her buy the house, I am so glad she gets to be a homeowner for the first time.

 

  • Robyn and Gizelle seem to have the best kind of friendship, they can bond, work together, relate and call each other out while still always listening….at least in this episode.

 

  • Candiace is KILLING IT this season—her MBA, her music, trying to have a baby, this video…..GIRL, KEEP GETTING IT!

 

  • I get Juan being hesitant about having a prenup, but Robyn is right, you never know what might happen—it is better to be safe than sorry.

 

  • Poor Wendy had kidney stones…,,I am glad that this was a wakeup call for her to take care of herself. Also, I am glad her mom is there to help her through it and to take care of her.
See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/16/2022

 

  • Why do these women feel so entitled to know about everyone’s sex lives and preferences? I love my BFFS more than anything, but no way do I want to know about what they do in bed.

 

  • Reasonably Shady Live needs to come to where I live! I would love to see these two live.

 

  • This whole questioning about each other’s sex lives is going to be a storyline for the rest of the season, isn’t it?

 

  • More next week, stay tuned.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Corporate Season 1, Episode 1 Recap
  2. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 7, 2018
  3. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 8, 2018
  4. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 9, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Earn passive money with an ai blog.