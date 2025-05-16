The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/23/2022
Originally posted on October 23, 2022 @ 10:37 pm
- Why have we not seen taglines for this season yet?
- They would offer him tea and crumpets…..I should not have found that funny due to the situation, but I am not going to lie, I laughed.
- To be fair, Mia was pissed off over the situation and being accused of being attention seeking by someone she thought was her friend. I wouldn’t respond to said text either.
- I am so glad Mia doesn’t have cancer, but worried about her swollen lymph nodes.
- It’s pretty rude to discuss an event in front of someone who is not invited.
- That awkward moment when Zen Wen calls Mia a liar while she is still miced. Not quite a Lisa Barlow Hot Mic Moment, but nice try.
- Seeing Candiace do her egg retrieval injections alone is really heartbreaking.
- Karen and Ray getting mani-pedis together is the cutest thing ever.
- Ashley’s brother is HOTTTTTTTT.
- Seeing Ashley break down like this is making me cry but seeing how supportive her brother is makes me happy because it is obvious that he loves her so much.
- As much as I love a good reconciliation story, I am not sure about Robyn and Juan.
- I love seeing these women be so real and upfront about health issues that most of us find embarrassing.
- Crab quesadillas sound delightful.
- How did the story blow up in her face? Sometimes autoimmune diseases can have the same symptoms of certain cancers. Just offer your support or STFU.
- Chris not looking at Mia in the caption made me laugh way more than it should have.
- This whole thing with Chris and Gizelle is very problematic. It is actually kind of disturbing.
- That lobster roll looks amazing……I am a foodie, I notice these things!
- I think this whole thing with Chris is going to be a major storyline for the rest of the season.
- More next week, stay tuned!
