The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 10/23/2022
Recaps

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 23, 2022 @ 10:37 pm

  • Why have we not seen taglines for this season yet?
  • They would offer him tea and crumpets…..I should not have found that funny due to the situation, but I am not going to lie, I laughed.
  • To be fair, Mia was pissed off over the situation and being accused of being attention seeking by someone she thought was her friend. I wouldn’t respond to said text either.
  • I am so glad Mia doesn’t have cancer, but worried about her swollen lymph nodes.
  • It’s pretty rude to discuss an event in front of someone who is not invited.
  • That awkward moment when Zen Wen calls Mia a liar while she is still miced. Not quite a Lisa Barlow Hot Mic Moment, but nice try.
  • Seeing Candiace do her egg retrieval injections alone is really heartbreaking.
  • Karen and Ray getting mani-pedis together is the cutest thing ever.
  • Ashley’s brother is HOTTTTTTTT.
  • Seeing Ashley break down like this is making me cry but seeing how supportive her brother is makes me happy because it is obvious that he loves her so much.
  • As much as I love a good reconciliation story, I am not sure about Robyn and Juan.
  • I love seeing these women be so real and upfront about health issues that most of us find embarrassing.
  • Crab quesadillas sound delightful.
  • How did the story blow up in her face? Sometimes autoimmune diseases can have the same symptoms of certain cancers. Just offer your support or STFU.
  • Chris not looking at Mia in the caption made me laugh way more than it should have.
  • This whole thing with Chris and Gizelle is very problematic. It is actually kind of disturbing.
  • That lobster roll looks amazing……I am a foodie, I notice these things!
  • I think this whole thing with Chris is going to be a major storyline for the rest of the season.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
