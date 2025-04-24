The Masked Singer Recap for 4/23/2025

It is Soundtrack of My Life Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer! After the final five sing More Than A Feeling, Lucky Duck tells the judges that one of them stole something very valuable from Robin Thicke. No one knows what this means.

Coral: One of her former co-stars says the did a huge audition together years ago and became the best of friends…..no one knows who this co-star is, though!

She sings Sk8ter Boi by Avril Lavigne and does quite well. My guess she is a Disney star, but not sure who could it be? My money is on someone from High School Musical for some reason.

She also says her parents have always been there for her, so that narrows it down to…..ninety percent of celebrities?

Guesses: Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, Nina Dobrev

Nessy: His daughter says he is the greatest but could be cringe due to his social media presence She also tells him not to break a hip.

His song of the night is Million Reasons by Lady Gaga and WOW, it is a great performance. I love it and the emotion in the performance.

He says this was all done for his daughter.

Guesses: Edwin McCain, Uncle Kracker John Popper

Boogie Woogie: His wife talks about how he lost his mom and it took a toll on him. However, it inspired him as a song writer, helping people heal.

He sings Golden Hour by JVKE and I love his personality. He is entertaining, fun, and just amazing all around. I have no clue who he is, but I kind of am in love with his voice. He is definitely one to watch.

He and his wife sang at sunset at the White House.

Guesses: Daniel Powter, Charlie Puth, Brandon Flowers.

Pearl: She is planning her daughter’s wedding. Her future son-in-law says she did a great job raising her daughter as a single mom.

She sings Your Love by The Outfield and WOW. Tonight is one of the best all-around performance nights because everyone is so good. Our girl is no exception.

Guesses: Bonnie Tyler, Wyonna Judd, Brandi Carlisle

Mad Scientist: His wife says the family misses him and that she was an orphan.

He sings The Scientist by Coldplay, which is his wife’s favorite song. I am in tears because this is such an incredible performance. His voice is the best of the season….if not one of the best of the show overall.

Guesses: Gary LeVox, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll

Nessy is eliminated! His last clue is that Celtic Knot heavily influenced his career.

He is EDWIN MCCAIN!!! Of course, he sings his hit I’ll Be as the show comes to an end.