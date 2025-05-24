The Masked Singer Recap for 11/24/2022

We are at the semifinals for The Masked Singer on Fox. It is in all female finale with The Harp, The Snowstorm and The Lambs.

The Harp:

Clues: Her mom is a singer and is the only one who knows she is doing the show. She is also her biggest fan.

Song: About Damn Time by Lizzo

I have NO idea who she is, but she sounds amazing. As a matter of fact, I now want her to collaborate with Lizzo. She is just THAT good.

Onstage Clue: Oprah knows her mom.

Guesses: Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia, Amber Riley

Snowstorm:

Clues: Wanted to be a pop star, told she didn’t have IT, going for her dreams.

Song: Thinking of You by Katy Perry

She is FANTASTIC! There is no way she is going home tonight, no way in HELL! After seeing the backstage clue, it could be one of girls from Full House.

Onstage Clue: Friends with Squiggly Monster, aka Bob Saget.

Guesses: Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Kristen Wiig.

The Lambs:

Clues: Thankful for each other, hit it big at a young age, had issues with each other, went their separate ways, got back together.

Song: Need You Now by Lady A

They were amazing, I have no clue who they are, but they really have good chemistry and know how to put on a show.

Onstage Clue: Reunion in a cornucopia and never thinking they would sing together again.

Guesses: Haim, All Saints, Spice Girls, The Chicks, Wilson Phillips

The three acts do a sing off to Sing U Been Gone by Kelly Clarkson.All of them did very well, but at the end of the day, it is SNOWSTORM who is being eliminated.

THE IDENTITY OF SNOWSTORM IS…..NIKKI GLASER!

Finale next week, stay tuned!