The Masked Singer Finale Recap for 5/7/2025

This is the season finale of Fox’s The Masked Singer. Only Pearl, Coral, Boogie Woogie and Mad Scientist remain, and one will win it all.

Pearl: She was at an audition and saw one of the judges right down N-O….and she almost broke down, but she powered through and saw he actually wrote N-O-W, as in sign her now. This gave her the moment that changed her life forever.

She sings Black Horse and the Cherry Tree by KT Tunstall and sounds just like her…WOW. It is a great way to open the night and set the bar for the competition.

Men in Black Phone Call: Her daughter thinks this is the coolest thing she has done and she is so proud of her.

Guesses: Kasey Musgraves, Madonna, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, Melissa Ethridge

Coral: She dreamed of being the next Audrey Hepburn circa Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She landed a role in one of the biggest franchises of all time, but now wants to step out of that shadow and shine even brighter.

Her song tonight is Moon River by Audrey Hepburn and WOW, it is beautiful. She just gave our girl Pearl some competition….and all I can say to our other two contestants is TOP THAT.

Men In Black Phone Call: Her dad calls and says he is proud of her and just by being there, she has already won. He loves her so much.

Guesses: Rachel Zegler, Sofia Carson, Meg Donnelly, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Brittany Snow, Dove Cameron

Boogie Woogie: This journey brought him so much joy and unlocked many emotions. He was a starving artist who was told to give it up, but refused to stop. Now he pushes through the pain and does everything for his kids.

Tonight, he sings Freedom! by George Michael. He definitely has the best stage presence of them all. There is something so endearing about him that makes him a joy to watch.

Men in Black Phone Call: His daughter thinks he is going to win and says she is going to cheer….and that she wants him to come home.

Guesses: Neil Patrick Harris, Criss Angel Andy Samberg, Ryan Tedder, Darren Criss Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth

Mad Scientist: He was originally an athlete but went into music. His dad encouraged him to do it and stood by him through it all, as the show allowed him to shine on his own.

Tonight, he sings Stay by Sugarland, and it is a wonderful way to end this round. He has a country twang which makes me think he is in the country music business, but I cannot place him.

Men in Black Phone Call: It’s his mommy and daddy….who are so proud of him and wish him the best of luck to win. They also love him.

Guesses: Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll, Brian Kelly Trace Adkins Gary LeVox, Billy Ray Cyrus

Mad Scientist is in fourth place! His final clue is a tarpon necklace, which represents his love of the outdoors and fishing with his dad.

He is none other than….Brian Kelley!

Coral is in third place! Her final clue is a cheerleading uniform, which changed her life and led her to her dreams.

She is none other Meg Donnelly!

ROUND 2:

Boogie Woogie: He sings Love the Hell Out of You by Lewis Capaldi and definitely is putting everything into this performance. It is absolutely amazing and he is so enchanting….I just wish I could guess who he is because I honestly have no idea.

Pearl: She sings I’ll Stand By You by The Pretenders and she ended the night just as she began it….just amazing. I love her voice and vibe….I cannot wait for her identity to be revealed.

The winner of The Masked Singer is……PEARL! I had a feeling it was going to be her once Coral was in third place!

Now we need to learn the identity of Boogie Woogie! His final clue is the breast cancer ribbon in honor of his mom, who died from the disease and the work he does to help with research and awareness.

He is none other than Andy Grammer!

Pearl’s final clue is a pair of pants given to her from Dolly Parton….and she wore them when they performed together.

Pearl is……Gretchen Wilson! Congratulations!

Until next season…..