Masterchef Junior Recap for Mystery Box
Originally posted on October 7, 2024 @ 11:05 pm
-Tonight, our remaining Masterchef Junior kids will have to make a meal out of their least favorite ingredient.
-Alfred has bleu cheese and compares it to cow poop.
-Michael hates mushrooms…..and the fact that he has to cook with them.
-Jordyn has kale and says it is like the Grinch’s brain.
-Lilo has oysters and compares it to the monsters under her bed.
-Remy has tomatoes and says she hates the texture.
-The winner of the challenge will get e-bikes for the whole family.
-Asher has anchovies, but plans on putting them in a tomato sauce with pasta.
-Remy uses her tomatoes to make a fried green tomato and egg dish.
-Lilo makes her oysters three ways, just like she does in her family restaurant.
-Lilo does an oyster shot, which impresses everyone. It leads to everyone else tasting their own foods.
-Poor Bryson has to eat a lima bean in front of Tilly. I feel so bad for him.
-As always, the judges walk around to offer advice and encouragement.
-When time is up, the judges taste each dish and give their assessments.
-Asher’s anchovy pasta is a hit, especially since the pasta is perfectly cooked.
-Remy’s tomato eggs Benedict dish is beautiful and delicious.
-Michael’s mushroom ribeye and plantains is full of flavor.
-Bryson’s lamb and succotash is full of technique and finesse.
-The winner of the night is…..Michael!
-Lilo’s oysters three ways is overcooked and missed the mark.
-Alfred’s NY strip with bleu cheese compound butter is overcooked, but the compound butter is delicious.
-Jordyn’s sole and kale sides are not cooked up to par.
-Lilo is eliminated.
-More next week stay tuned.