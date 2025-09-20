The Curious Case Of Preview

In an extended season premiere episode, The Curious Case Of… Bam Margera, airing Monday, January 13 at 10/9c , ID’s new series THE CURIOUS CASE OF... delves into the tumultuous sobriety journey of Jackass star Bam Margera. The premiere examines whether Margera’s path to sobriety spiraled into complete chaos after being caught in the crosshairs of two unique personalities. When BJ Corville, a lawyer and YouTuber passionate about celebrity conservatorships, discovers Margera is in a legal guardianship led by tech entrepreneur Lima Jeramovic, who is using her VR technology to treat Margera’s addiction; Corville takes action online to expose Margera’s situation. But what starts as a digital disagreement between the two soon evolves into a complicated situation, with real-world consequences. The Curious Case Of… Bam Margera features access to Jeramovic, Corville, and Margera, along with interviews with Margera’s family and his former Jackass co-star, Steve-O.

Featuring THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACElegal analyst Beth Karas, THE CURIOUS CASE OF… will dive into some of the most shocking true crime cases and unbelievable scandals. From a con man with multiple identities whose crimes stretch across the globe to a religious doomsday cult centered around worshipping cats, each episode will go inside these real-life cases exposing bizarre secrets, shattered lives, and twisted motives. Led by Karas, with her extensive legal expertise and insight, each gripping story will uncover deceit, greed, and manipulation and offer key access to shocking, first-hand accounts – proving the truth is much more chilling than fiction.

New episodes of THE CURIOUS CASE OF… will air weekly beginning Monday, January 13 at 10/9c on ID and will be available to stream on Max .

Upcoming episodes this season will include:

The Curious Case Of… The Girl Who Died Twice

Premieres Monday, January 20 at 10/9c on ID

In 1981, 13-year-old Mary Day vanishes, and investigators suspect her stepfather may have killed her, but they never recover her body. Decades later, a woman claiming to be Mary appears, stirring suspicion and debate. Is this Mary Day or an imposter?

The Curious Case Of… The Orphan Impostor

Premieres Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on ID

Master conman Nicholas Rossi fakes his death to evade justice, adopts new identities and leaves a trail of alleged crimes across continents. Now resurfaced as “Arthur Knight,” he spins his most audacious con in court.

The Curious Case Of… The Funeral Home of Horrors

Premieres Monday, February 10 at 10/9c on ID

Jon and Carie Hallford’s “Return to Nature” promises eco-friendly care but instead leaves bodies decomposing in filth and provides families with concrete instead of ashes. When investigators arrive, the Hallfords flee, leaving families demanding justice and answers.

The Curious Case Of… The Doomsday Cat Cult

2-Hour Episode Premieres Monday, February 17 Beginning at 10/9c ID

Preacher Sheryl Ruthven, a self-proclaimed prophet, beguiles her followers into subservience and uses them to settle personal scores. As her beliefs grow increasingly bizarre, she demands her congregation adopt cats, believing the animals’ souls will save them in the impending apocalypse. Her manipulation drives followers into intense isolation, financial ruin, and bizarre rituals, tearing families apart and exploiting loyalty – all under the promise of salvation.

The Curious Case Of… Jodi Hildebrandt

Premieres Monday, February 24 at 10/9c on ID

Therapist Jodi Hildebrandt’s crusade against masturbation drives a wedge between couples in crisis. She forms a dark alliance with Mormon mommy vlogger Ruby Franke, but a horrifying 911 call exposes the depths of their bizarre beliefs.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF… is produced for Investigation Discovery by Hot Snakes Media.