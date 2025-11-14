The Americas: Meet Giles Badger

How would you describe The Americas?

‘The Americas’ is the largest, most ambitious natural history series ever made – a celebration of the world’s only supercontinent. Each one of the ten episodes is full of heartfelt stories, stunning landscapes, and fantastic animal characters. Filming this mammoth project took us on 180 expeditions. It was also my life for the best part of the last 5 years.

What is your role in the project?

As the lead technical director and producer of the Caribbean episode, my role was to explore how the latest film equipment could allow us to show the Americas through the eyes of the fantastic and loveable animal characters

On the Caribbean episode, my vision was to break new ground in both storytelling and cinematography. For example, we used miniature onboard cameras to film Sperm whales hunting on the seabed half a mile beneath the waves- something that has never been filmed before. Thigh-mounted scooters allowed our cinematographers to keep up with the fastest fish in the ocean as they hunted their sardine prey; and bespoke gyrostabilized gimbals mounted to a twin engine plane meant we could helix round a storm, showing its growth in timelapse in glorious ultra-high definition.

What was it like working with such a great crew?

It’s impossible to single out anyone in particular, but the success of the series relied on each and every one of our over 60-person production team. In the field, I was lucky enough to work with some of the most talented scientists, fixers and cinematographers in the world! The icing on the cake was to hear Tom hank’s dulcet tones narrating my film. His ability to tell a story with warmth and passion really took the film – and the series – to the next level.

Tom Hanks narrated the project. Tell us how that collaboration came to be.

Right from the off, there was only one name on Executive producer Mike Gunton’s shortlist, but whether we could persuade Tom to do the project was another thing. When Tom saw an example of the footage we had managed to obtain, I’m told he said that he simply had to be involved!

What were some challenges of working on the project?

Every single shoot was effectively an expedition that needed planning in meticulous detail. In the office, our team of talented production managers and coordinators ensured we had the safety and logistical support we needed. On location, our cinematographers captured the lives of our animal characters by getting as close as we could and sticking with them. In the Caribbean we crawled through the undergrowth following a carpet of land crabs on their migration to the sea, and braved high seas in search of sailfish baitballs. In the Bahamas we explored the hidden mangrove nurseries of lemon shark pups; In Dominica we collaborated with the world’s top scientists on a mission to attach suction cup onboard cameras to sperm whales; and in Panama our expedition took us to a desert island where our only neighbours were howler monkeys, capuchins and snakes.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on The Americas?

I have enough amazing memories to last me a lifetime. From the elation of finding an onboard camera floating in the Caribbean sea after it had been to the bottom of the ocean on a sperm whale, to the sadness of seeing thousands of land crabs killed by traffic as they crossed the coastal highway in Cuba, to the hardship of living life as a castaway on a remote desert island in Panama. Each shoot provided its fair share of challenges, curve balls and ultimately success. Whilst the behaviour we witnessed was astounding, sometimes it’s the little things that stick in your mind…Whale breath is really bad, crabs have personalities and a painful nip, and some capuchin monkeys will throw excrement at you when they’re in a bad mood!

What else are you working on?

Obviously a lot of what we do is top secret until it airs, but recently I’ve been making a children’s series called Deadly 60 that showcases some of the most spectacular predators on the planet. We’ve been in Zambia, south Africa and Indonesia. I’m also making a brand new landmark series.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself?

With a name like Badger you are destined to share your life with incredible wildlife. I have a zoology degree and used to be a game ranger in Africa. In my TV career I’ve been climbed on by 11 identical panda cubs, chased up a tree by an amorous golden takin in China, stumbled across a sleeping polar bear and her cub in the Arctic, and spent the night with wild dogs in Botswana!

What are you watching on TV these days?

I love all forms of television. Sports, documentaries and even the odd rom-com.

Anything else you want to share?

My ultimate aim with any documentary that I’m involved in is to showcase the wonderful wildlife we share our planet with. If I can get people to care about their animal neighbours, then they’ll be more inspired to protect it.