The Amazing Race Recap for Mom’s Got The Willies

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS takes us to Prague. Our remaining teams will have to race against time to get to the pit stop without being eliminated.

One by one, the teams leave to get to their destination. Jas and Jag and Tucker and Eric are in the lead and decide to stick together.

Izzy and Paige are not too far behind, with Kristine and Rubina, Natalie and Stephanie and Jack and Chelsie hot on their heels. Hannah and Simone, Joseph and Adam and Kyland and Taylor follow.

Angela and Lexi, Alex and Kat and Matt and Megan bring up the rear. During the cab ride to the train station, Angela wants to set Lexi up with the driver’s son, until she realizes he is in his 30s. Lexi says she will give him a chance, though!

The teams arrive at the train station to buy tickets to Prague. All the teams, save for Megan and Matt are due to arrive at 9:23am, despite some teams being on different trains. Megan and Matt are due to arrive at 10:22am.

The eight teams (Jas and Jag, Adam and Joseph, Izzy and Paige, Kristine and Rubina, Stephanie and Natalie, Jack and Chelsie, Hannah and Simone) who were on train one got off at the wrong stop. They now need to navigate and figure out how to get to the right place.

The other three teams (Kyland and Taylor, Lexi and Angela, Kat and Alex) that were on the second train rest at a café while waiting for their connecting train.

Natalie and Stephanie, Jas and Jag and Adam and Joseph stick together and get direct tickets to Prague earlier than the original train planned. The other teams get onto the first train and get off at the correct stop and then head to the next train.

Kyland and Taylor, Lexi and Angela and Kat and Alex discover that their train was cancelled. They must scramble to find another train.

The teams arrive one by one, with Jas and Jag, Adam and Joseph and Natalie and Stephanie getting to the clue box first.

Roadblock! They must climb up and walk on a plank in the air to get their clue. Adam must prepare by drinking orange juice for his blood sugar and diabetes.

Jag makes it through, no problem. Stephanie and Adam also complete it despite their fears of heights.

Now they must head to the Charles Bridge for the next clue.

Matt and Megan catch up with Alex and Kat, Kyland and Taylor and Angela and Lexi.

The other teams head to Prague on the next train. Hannah and Simone get lost trying to find their connecting subway.

Detour! Study village names and crests and recite them, aka Remember the Chair or pick up 48 national treasure glasses and deliver them to three vendors, who will give them three stamps, aka Handle with Care.

Jas and Jag, Adam and Joseph and Natalie and Stephanie do Handle with Care.

As they do the detour, the other teams begin to arrive at the Roadblock. Eric quips that if he falls in the graveyard on the ground, at least he will be in the right place.

Paige asks the guy helping her with the roadblock if he does this a lot and asks if he is still alive?

Jas and Jag keep the lead with Adam and Joseph and Natalie and Stephanie not too far behind….until they get lost. Luckily, Jas and Jag are able to help them get in the right direction as they head to the next location. Once there, they head to the Pit Stop at Zofin Palace.

Natalie and Stephanie and Joseph and Adam finish the detour as well and head to the clue box and Pit Stop.

Jas and Jag check in first and win a trip to Sri Lanka. They also speak very highly of Natalie and Stephanie and Adam and Joseph….who happen to check in next. The guys are team number two and the ladies are team number three.

Matt and Megan, Kyland and Taylor, Kat and Alex and Lexi and Angela finally arrive at the Roadblock. Each team completes it, despite Matt and Lexi having a fear of heights.

Tucker and Eric find the wrong clue box and head to the Pit Stop, only to be told by Phil that they must double back and complete the detour.

The other teams start their detours, opting for Remember the Chair. Chelsie and Jack and Issy and Paige decide to stick together, along with Rubina and Kristine. They keep asking people in the restaurant to help them pronounce the names of the villages for the memory challenge.

As they work, Tucker and Eric join them, as do Heather and Simone.

Kyland and Taylor opt for Handle with Care.

Heather and Simone and Eric and Tucker finish and head to the Pit Stop.

Kat and Alex head to Handle with Care as Izzy and Paige finish the detour. Izzy even apologizes for butchering the language, calling it and the culture beautiful.

Lexi and Angela and Matt and Megan head to Remember the Chair.

Rubina and Kristine struggle with the detour.

Tucker and Eric are team number four for real and even had time for stop for ice cream cones.

Hannah and Simone are team five.

Izzy and Paige are team number six.

Jack and Chelsie are team seven, while Kristine and Rubina are team number eight.

Kyland and Taylor are team number nine, while Kat and Alex are team ten.

Matt and Megan are team eleven.

Lexi and Angela are the last team to arrive and are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!