The Amazing Race Recap for 5/14/2025

The penultimate episode of The Amazing Race on CBS takes our final four to Porto, Portugal. They will then go to the Douro Valley and play Valet Roulette to determine the kind of car they will drive.

One by one, the teams head to the travel agency to get their flights and all end up on the same flight.

There are three manual and two automatic cars. This leads to a lot of worry among the teams.

There is a mad dash for the roulette wheel to get the keys. Once they find out which car they get, the teams must get their next clue at Granjao, Vila Marim.

Jack and Carson have an automatic while Ana and Jonathan get the manual.

Alyssa and Josiah also get an automatic, while Holden and Han get a manual.

Carson and Jack pride themselves on remaining cool and calm under pressure.

Han and Holden know they are the underdogs but think they can pull ahead of the pack if they keep calm.

Jack and Carson remain in the lead. They have to paddle through a river and then push wine barrels to a winemaking house.

Ana and Jonathan take the scenic route.

Han and Holden think they are lost and ask for directions. Luckily, Holden speaks Portuguese and can get them where they need to go. However, they nearly get into an accident on a roundabout.

Carson and Jack grab the matching barrels and begin rolling them to the house…..all uphill. They struggle, but get into a rhythm when they switch places. Carson is also bleeding. They make it to the top and get their next clue to a castle called Castello de Santa Maria de Feira.

Han and Holden are not too far behind. As they head up, Carson and Jack head back down and they wish each other luck.

Ana and Jonathan are still lost as Alyssa and Josiah catch up. They struggle in the boat and pass Carson and Jack, who wish them luck as well.

Holden and Han push the barrels up and get their next clue.

Alyssa and Josiah finally catch up and get their barrels up the hill.

Ana and Jonathan are STILL lost and can’t find a place to pull over. When they are finally able to do so, he makes her switch places so he can drive. They are also able to finally get directions and the clue so they can begin the task.

Han and Holden get lost and ask for directions.

Jack and Carson still have the lead! They arrive at the castle and get a ROADBLOCK. The teams must put on medieval garb and do an archery test…with seven tries to get the bullseye on three moving targets. They are GEEKING OUT and I love this for them.

Alyssa and Josiah are right behind them and also very excited. Carson and Alyssa take on the task for their respective teams.

Ana and Jonathan finally finish the task as Han and Holden arrive at the castle.

Carson sits on a toy horse as he attempts to hit the bullseyes. After a few tries he gets one and then another….and with one arrow left, finishes the Roadblock! He is also knighted!

It is off to the train station to get the next clue.

Alyssa misses her last shot and must restart the roadblock.

Ana reads a message her daughter gave her before she left.

Holden also misses and must restart.

Alyssa finishes and is cheered on by Josiah as she also gets knighted.

Holden finishes and gets knighted.

There is now a mad dash (drive?) to the train station.

Jonathan and Ana finally arrive to the castle, still frustrated.

Carson and Jack get lost, as do Han and Holden. However, the former finally get back on the right road. They arrive at the train station, followed by Han and Holden.

Carson and Jack are on the train and reunite with Han and Holden. Alyssa and Josiah get rearended on their way there.

Holden and Han and Carson and Jack high five as the train takes off….just as Ana and Jonathan finish the roadblock.

Alyssa and Josiah get back on the road as Jonathan and Ana ask for directions.

Jack and Carson and Han and Holden get their next clue to head to the ODE Porto Wine House……united. They must complete a mosaic to figure out the final international Pit Stop location.

Alyssa and Josiah arrive at the train station and realize that Jonathan and Ana have yet to arrive.

Ana and Jonathan finally arrive to the train station and continue to fight.

Alyssa and Josiah wait for the train as Ana and Jonathan arrive and fight. The former decide to do and hope for the best as the latter continue to fight.

Carson and Jack finish the mosaic and put it on the wall. They head to the Luis I Bridge and cross it to meet Phil!

Alyssa and Josiah and Ana and Jonathan ask for directions as they head for the mosaic challenge.

Han and Holden finish after two tries and put the mosaic on the wall.

The other two teams begin the task.

Carson and Jack are team #1! They are in the final three and flying to the USA in business class.

Alyssa and Josiah must find a mistake in theirs.

Han and Holden head to the pit stop.

Alyssa and Josiah struggle.

Han and Holden are team #2!

Ana and Jonathan drop their tiles…..as Alyssa and Josiah slowly work on their mosaic…..

To be continued.