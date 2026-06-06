Sammi’s Favorite Things: Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love my animals. There are four cats and two pups, all with pop culture names! (The cats areBuffy, Benson, McNab and Dobson aka Dobby and the doggies are Opal and Linus)

Needless to say, they are all spoiled. This is why I was so happy to find the Rob Lowe endorsed dog food Ultimate Pet Nutrition. It is high quality, dog approved and my doggies have never been happier!

More info:

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, we at Ultimate Pet Nutrition believe optimal nutrition is the key to a happy life. It’s our mission to support your pet’s health with premium quality food, treats, and supplements developed by Dr. Richter himself — because we understand your pet is like family, and they deserve only the best.

In 2025, Dr. Richter teamed up with award-winning actor Rob Lowe, a dog dad himself and one of the most renowned actors and health advocates in the world, to spread the word about good nutrition — and form a community that helps your pet live a happier, healthier life.