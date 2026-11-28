Sammi’s Favorite Things: Cookbooks by Richard S. Sargent

My buddy and fellow cookbook author Richard S. Sargent is back and better than ever with not one, but TWO brand new cookbooks that any pop culture fan needs to add to their kitchen. If you love horror movies and cult classics, these books are for you!

As always, Richard knocks it out of the park with food, drinks and stories that will entertain your mind and keep your belly full at all times!

About the books:

Revenge of the Horror Movie Cookbook:

The movies are bigger. The body count is higher. And this time, even the cocktails won’t save you. From Richard S. Sargent, author of The Horror Movie Night Cookbook, comes Revenge of the Horror Movie Cookbook, a wickedly entertaining collection of 92 new recipes inspired by 46 unforgettable horror films.

Serve up Alien Egg Pasta before the hunger bursts out of your chest. Make Leatherface Lunchables for guests with stronger stomachs. If you’re feeling naughty, indulge in gingerbread crème brûlée inspired by Krampus, then wash it all down with sinister cocktails, including the Lament Configuration, Toilet Water Punch, and Obsession‘s Bear Juice. Travel from the silent nightmares of 1921 to the newest terrors of 2026, with slashers, monsters, supernatural classics, cult favorites, international horror, and modern nightmares along the way.

Whether you’re planning a Halloween party, hosting a horror marathon, or simply believe movie night deserves more elevated food and considerably more alcohol, Revenge of the Horror Movie Cookbook turns your favorite frightening films into an unforgettable feast.

Pick the movie. Make the meal.

Pour the drinks. Survive the night

Cult Classic Movies Cookbook:

Whether you’re curling up on the couch with your partner to enjoy a romantic cult classic like The Princess Bride or Harold and Maude or hosting a boisterous crowd for a screening of the cult favorites This Is Spinal Tap or The Big Lebowski, you want some really good food to make the evening just about perfect. To make it completely perfect, you also want recipes that are cleverly conceived to mirror themes, scenes, and characters in the film you’re watching. And that’s exactly what you get in Richard Sargent’s fun-loving culinary romp through the landscape of cult movies, with examples from all the subgenres—comedy, horror, romance, and, well, just plain quirky—that make up the category “cult classics.

Now that streaming services and oversized television screens have brought most movie-viewing out of the theater and into the home, more and more movie food is made at home, too. Why not make it truly great movie food? The easy-to-make recipes in this funny, colorful book make that possible. The pairings include:

Coconut-Crusted Chicken Tenders for watching Monty Python and the Holy Grail (because the movie makes fun of itself for saving money on special effects by clapping coconut shells together to sound like horses’ hooves)

Shrimp Poppers for watching Office Space (because Chotchkie’s Restaurant, which plays a large role in the film, has a Shrimp Poppers special they advertise)

Classic Diner-Style Burger and Fries for watching Grease 2 (because Michael helps Stephanie write her Hamlet paper at a local diner and they discuss … ketchup!)

Champagne-and-Cream-Filled Donuts for watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show (because the Transylvanian Convention in the movie serves elegant donuts like these)

With dozens and dozens of delectable kitchen-tested recipes, and with lots of suggestions for cult-classic-movie drinking games thrown in for extra fun—such as taking a sip every time Dante says “I’m not even supposed to be here today!” in Clerks—this is the perfect purchase for anyone you know (yourself included!) who loves the cult classics.