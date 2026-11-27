Sammi’s Favorite Things: Pembury Acres Book 5

Daphne McLean has done it again! Her long-anticipated book series Pembury Acres/Jennifer Temple Mysteries has returned….and it is better than ever…..and yes, well worth the wait.

I am not just saying this because she has been my friend for decades, I am also saying it because she has a true, rare talent that few mystery writers possess and her books always leave me impatiently waiting for the next.

Jennifer and the gang are back and better than ever with a brand-new mystery titled Dead by Gingerbread. Not only does Jennifer need to clear the name of her best friend Suzanne, but there is also a wedding in the making and a baby on the way….all while Jennifer juggles getting her PI license and raising her precocious son William.

Confused? You won’t be after you read the next fabulous book in this series!

More info:

When the PTA president collapses beside a tin of poisoned gingerbread at the Holiday Bazaar, all eyes turn to the woman who baked it: Jennifer’s best friend, Suzanne.

A cheating husband, a fired Santa, and a neighbor with a grudge all had reasons to want Kathy gone, but the police aren’t looking past Suzanne. With a baby on the way and Christmas closing in, Jennifer Temple has to find the real culprit before her best friend spends the holidays behind bars.

This cozy mystery features a cast of lovable but quirky characters.

Pour yourself a mug of cocoa, grab a cookie (store-bought, just to be safe), and dig into this holiday cozy mystery!