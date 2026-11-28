Sammi’s Favorite Things: Dandillie

Are you looking for gifts for the kids in your life that are unique, cute and fun? Look no further than Dandillie, a fun line of organic clothes and nursery pieces that are not only beautiful but support independent artists.

Founded by the lovely and talented Emily, each piece has something special that is perfect for any young child in your life. The artwork is timeless, the clothes are adorable and everything is budget friendly.

Check out our interview for more information! (Thanks Jules Lavallee!)